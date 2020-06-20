All apartments in Denver
4733 Vine Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:41 PM

4733 Vine Street

4733 Vine Street · (720) 903-1920
Location

4733 Vine Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This Pet-Friendly Two Bedroom Apartment is Less Than 15 Minutes From The Heart of Downtown Denver! The entire unit has been updated & is ready for immediate move in.

With Gray Hardwood plank flooring, 6 panel doors, new windows, fresh designer paint, a gas stove & off street parking- This one will go fast!

This great unit in a tri-plex offers a fenced in small yard & access to a large laundry area and full size washer & Dryer shared with only your neighbor at no charge.

You have a dedicated water heater and furnace, which is brand new. Water & Trash included. For those living the greener life, there are trash AND recycle bins!

$50 pet rent per pet, per month.
Click the link at the top to see PHOTOS and VIDEO of the unit.

Contact us by email or this listing to schedule a showing. or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com

Get anywhere without a car via several bus stops in walking distance. If you do drive, where do you want to go?

Downtown Denver: 13 mins
Coors Field: 8 mins
Pepsi Center: 9 mins
Mile High Stadium: 9 mins
Any RiNo brewery: 6 mins
Mission Ballroom: 4 mins
National Western Complex: 3 mins
Anschutz Medical Center: 15 mins
Denver Airport: 23 mins
Breckenridge: 1.5 hrs
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 Vine Street have any available units?
4733 Vine Street has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4733 Vine Street have?
Some of 4733 Vine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
4733 Vine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 Vine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4733 Vine Street is pet friendly.
Does 4733 Vine Street offer parking?
Yes, 4733 Vine Street does offer parking.
Does 4733 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4733 Vine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 Vine Street have a pool?
No, 4733 Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 4733 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 4733 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4733 Vine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
