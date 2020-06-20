4733 Vine Street

Amenities
This Pet-Friendly Two Bedroom Apartment is Less Than 15 Minutes From The Heart of Downtown Denver! The entire unit has been updated & is ready for immediate move in.
With Gray Hardwood plank flooring, 6 panel doors, new windows, fresh designer paint, a gas stove & off street parking- This one will go fast!
This great unit in a tri-plex offers a fenced in small yard & access to a large laundry area and full size washer & Dryer shared with only your neighbor at no charge.
You have a dedicated water heater and furnace, which is brand new. Water & Trash included. For those living the greener life, there are trash AND recycle bins!
$50 pet rent per pet, per month.
.
Click the link at the top to see PHOTOS and VIDEO of the unit.
Contact us by email or this listing to schedule a showing. or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com
Get anywhere without a car via several bus stops in walking distance. If you do drive, where do you want to go?
Downtown Denver: 13 mins
Coors Field: 8 mins
Pepsi Center: 9 mins
Mile High Stadium: 9 mins
Any RiNo brewery: 6 mins
Mission Ballroom: 4 mins
National Western Complex: 3 mins
Anschutz Medical Center: 15 mins
Denver Airport: 23 mins
Breckenridge: 1.5 hrs
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.