4733 Vine Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This Pet-Friendly Two Bedroom Apartment is Less Than 15 Minutes From The Heart of Downtown Denver! The entire unit has been updated & is ready for immediate move in.



With Gray Hardwood plank flooring, 6 panel doors, new windows, fresh designer paint, a gas stove & off street parking- This one will go fast!



This great unit in a tri-plex offers a fenced in small yard & access to a large laundry area and full size washer & Dryer shared with only your neighbor at no charge.



You have a dedicated water heater and furnace, which is brand new. Water & Trash included. For those living the greener life, there are trash AND recycle bins!



$50 pet rent per pet, per month.

.

Click the link at the top to see PHOTOS and VIDEO of the unit.



Contact us by email or this listing to schedule a showing. or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com



Get anywhere without a car via several bus stops in walking distance. If you do drive, where do you want to go?



Downtown Denver: 13 mins

Coors Field: 8 mins

Pepsi Center: 9 mins

Mile High Stadium: 9 mins

Any RiNo brewery: 6 mins

Mission Ballroom: 4 mins

National Western Complex: 3 mins

Anschutz Medical Center: 15 mins

Denver Airport: 23 mins

Breckenridge: 1.5 hrs

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.