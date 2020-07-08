4720 E Jewell Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome home in Virginia Village for rent. Perfectly located between the DTC and Downtown Denver. Large bedrooms and a great backyard with a TuffShed! Newly renovated bathrooms. Huge living room with a fireplace. Great for either a family or young professionals.

New Furnace and A/C this year!

A short bike ride or drive to wash park and a <10 minute walk to light rail (Colorado Station). Just checked and an Uber to Union Station is only $8! 10 min walk to the popular restaurant/bar Esthers.



(RLNE5312134)