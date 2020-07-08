4720 E Jewell Ave

4720 East Jewell Avenue, Denver, CO 80222 Virginia Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Awesome home in Virginia Village for rent. Perfectly located between the DTC and Downtown Denver. Large bedrooms and a great backyard with a TuffShed! Newly renovated bathrooms. Huge living room with a fireplace. Great for either a family or young professionals. New Furnace and A/C this year! A short bike ride or drive to wash park and a <10 minute walk to light rail (Colorado Station). Just checked and an Uber to Union Station is only $8! 10 min walk to the popular restaurant/bar Esthers.
(RLNE5312134)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
