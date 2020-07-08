All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

4720 E Jewell Ave

4720 East Jewell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4720 East Jewell Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome home in Virginia Village for rent. Perfectly located between the DTC and Downtown Denver. Large bedrooms and a great backyard with a TuffShed! Newly renovated bathrooms. Huge living room with a fireplace. Great for either a family or young professionals.
New Furnace and A/C this year!
A short bike ride or drive to wash park and a <10 minute walk to light rail (Colorado Station). Just checked and an Uber to Union Station is only $8! 10 min walk to the popular restaurant/bar Esthers.

(RLNE5312134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 E Jewell Ave have any available units?
4720 E Jewell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 E Jewell Ave have?
Some of 4720 E Jewell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 E Jewell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4720 E Jewell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 E Jewell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4720 E Jewell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4720 E Jewell Ave offer parking?
No, 4720 E Jewell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4720 E Jewell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4720 E Jewell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 E Jewell Ave have a pool?
No, 4720 E Jewell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4720 E Jewell Ave have accessible units?
No, 4720 E Jewell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 E Jewell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4720 E Jewell Ave has units with dishwashers.

