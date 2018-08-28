4665 W 6th Ave #16

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly Remodeled! - Excellent opportunity to get into this 1 bed, 1 bath condo minutes to downtown for $1,300.00!



Hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, new appliance package, washer and dryer in unit, fresh paint, Jacuzzi tub, parking for 1.



Applications can be submitted via the website.

Must provide income verification meeting or exceeding 3x the rent amount.

Applications are $50 per adult. Maximum of two adults.



Deposit is $1,300 - Additional $50 per month for water/sewer/trash



Contact Kyle for more details.

720-795-5362 or karendt79@yahoo.com



(RLNE2158471)