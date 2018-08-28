All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:50 AM

4665 W 6th Ave #16

4665 West 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4665 West 6th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Remodeled! - Excellent opportunity to get into this 1 bed, 1 bath condo minutes to downtown for $1,300.00!

Hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, new appliance package, washer and dryer in unit, fresh paint, Jacuzzi tub, parking for 1.

Applications can be submitted via the website.
Must provide income verification meeting or exceeding 3x the rent amount.
Applications are $50 per adult. Maximum of two adults.

Deposit is $1,300 - Additional $50 per month for water/sewer/trash

Contact Kyle for more details.
720-795-5362 or karendt79@yahoo.com

(RLNE2158471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4665 W 6th Ave #16 have any available units?
4665 W 6th Ave #16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4665 W 6th Ave #16 have?
Some of 4665 W 6th Ave #16's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4665 W 6th Ave #16 currently offering any rent specials?
4665 W 6th Ave #16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4665 W 6th Ave #16 pet-friendly?
No, 4665 W 6th Ave #16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4665 W 6th Ave #16 offer parking?
Yes, 4665 W 6th Ave #16 offers parking.
Does 4665 W 6th Ave #16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4665 W 6th Ave #16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4665 W 6th Ave #16 have a pool?
No, 4665 W 6th Ave #16 does not have a pool.
Does 4665 W 6th Ave #16 have accessible units?
No, 4665 W 6th Ave #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 4665 W 6th Ave #16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4665 W 6th Ave #16 does not have units with dishwashers.
