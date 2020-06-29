All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 PM

4643 South Lowell Boulevard

4643 South Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4643 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80236
Fort Logan

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Come home to this updated Westchester condo!

The upgraded tile entry extends to kitchen, living room, and dining rooms! Brand new carpet in the bedrooms and new interior paint!

The kitchen opens up for entertaining & has upgrades for the chef in all of us! Stainless steel appliances & lots of cabinet space with brushed nickel hardware! Dining area plus breakfast bar! The bathroom has been updated and you'll love coming home to the Large shady patio.

This condo is located in a great central location - quick drive to Bow Mar Heights Park, Kaiser Elementary, shopping, Santa Fe, and more! Close to everything great living in the Central Denver area has to offer!

The rent includes your heat, water, sewer, trash removal, One parking spot,
and access to the Pool! There is plenty of off-street parking also.

Email, text, or call us today to schedule a showing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4643 South Lowell Boulevard have any available units?
4643 South Lowell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4643 South Lowell Boulevard have?
Some of 4643 South Lowell Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4643 South Lowell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4643 South Lowell Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4643 South Lowell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4643 South Lowell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4643 South Lowell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4643 South Lowell Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4643 South Lowell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4643 South Lowell Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4643 South Lowell Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4643 South Lowell Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4643 South Lowell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4643 South Lowell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4643 South Lowell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4643 South Lowell Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

