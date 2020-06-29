4643 South Lowell Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Come home to this updated Westchester condo!



The upgraded tile entry extends to kitchen, living room, and dining rooms! Brand new carpet in the bedrooms and new interior paint!



The kitchen opens up for entertaining & has upgrades for the chef in all of us! Stainless steel appliances & lots of cabinet space with brushed nickel hardware! Dining area plus breakfast bar! The bathroom has been updated and you'll love coming home to the Large shady patio.



This condo is located in a great central location - quick drive to Bow Mar Heights Park, Kaiser Elementary, shopping, Santa Fe, and more! Close to everything great living in the Central Denver area has to offer!



The rent includes your heat, water, sewer, trash removal, One parking spot,

and access to the Pool! There is plenty of off-street parking also.



Email, text, or call us today to schedule a showing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.