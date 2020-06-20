All apartments in Denver
4590 Genoa St
4590 Genoa St

4590 Genoa Street · No Longer Available
Location

4590 Genoa Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Great Cul-de-Sac Home in Green Valley Ranch! - Thank you for your interest in your potential new home on a Cul De Sac in Green Valley Ranch.
Only 10 minute drive to DIA
Walking distance to Golf Course (Home of the Colorado Open)
Walking distance to parks, schools, shopping center,Community Center, Pool
Short Drive to Downtown Denver.
Giant Backyard
Wood Deck
2 Car Garage
Sprinkler System
Ask about our Pathway to Homeownership!
Updated interior
Hardwood Flooring
Swamp Cooler
Cul De Sac
Access to Great Schools!

12 month Lease, application fee is $75 per adult. $1,950 deposit due upfront along with first month's rent in Certified Funds. Pet deposit: $250; Pet Rent: $25 per pet, monthly. Standard Breed Restrictions.

$150 non refundable Admin/Holding Fee if approved
Resident pays utilities.

Prequalify:
-Available Move-in: ASAP
-Credit score above 650 for a standard deposit (Please ask about credit scores lower than 650)
-Income requirement 3 x rent: Gross monthly
-No smoking permitted
-2 dog maximum - Standard breed restrictions
-No other animals
-Everyone over 18 must complete screening and sign the lease
-Credit, Criminal, Eviction, Landlord, and Employment background check will be performed
-Voucher must cover rent and 3X portion must be shown for three months

(RLNE3911808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4590 Genoa St have any available units?
4590 Genoa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4590 Genoa St have?
Some of 4590 Genoa St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4590 Genoa St currently offering any rent specials?
4590 Genoa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4590 Genoa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4590 Genoa St is pet friendly.
Does 4590 Genoa St offer parking?
Yes, 4590 Genoa St offers parking.
Does 4590 Genoa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4590 Genoa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4590 Genoa St have a pool?
Yes, 4590 Genoa St has a pool.
Does 4590 Genoa St have accessible units?
No, 4590 Genoa St does not have accessible units.
Does 4590 Genoa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4590 Genoa St does not have units with dishwashers.
