4590 Genoa St

Great Cul-de-Sac Home in Green Valley Ranch! - Thank you for your interest in your potential new home on a Cul De Sac in Green Valley Ranch.

Only 10 minute drive to DIA

Walking distance to Golf Course (Home of the Colorado Open)

Walking distance to parks, schools, shopping center,Community Center, Pool

Short Drive to Downtown Denver.

Giant Backyard

Wood Deck

2 Car Garage

Sprinkler System

Ask about our Pathway to Homeownership!

Updated interior

Hardwood Flooring

Swamp Cooler

Cul De Sac

Access to Great Schools!



12 month Lease, application fee is $75 per adult. $1,950 deposit due upfront along with first month's rent in Certified Funds. Pet deposit: $250; Pet Rent: $25 per pet, monthly. Standard Breed Restrictions.



$150 non refundable Admin/Holding Fee if approved

Resident pays utilities.



Prequalify:

-Available Move-in: ASAP

-Credit score above 650 for a standard deposit (Please ask about credit scores lower than 650)

-Income requirement 3 x rent: Gross monthly

-No smoking permitted

-2 dog maximum - Standard breed restrictions

-No other animals

-Everyone over 18 must complete screening and sign the lease

-Credit, Criminal, Eviction, Landlord, and Employment background check will be performed

-Voucher must cover rent and 3X portion must be shown for three months



