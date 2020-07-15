All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4589 Zenobia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4589 Zenobia Street
Last updated July 27 2019 at 1:42 AM

4589 Zenobia Street

4589 Zenobia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4589 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Large basement apartment with entrance at the back of the Tri-plex. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room and kitchen eating area. Recent updates to include new paint, flooring, appliances, kitchen counter tops, cabinets and bath upgrades. On-site laundry and storage. One off-street parking space (no garage). Across the street from Berkeley Park.

**$150 per month covers utilities (water, sewer, gas and electric). This is paid monthly in addition to the monthly rent.

**Cat possible with an additional deposit ($300).

**No smokers (firm).
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4589 Zenobia Street have any available units?
4589 Zenobia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4589 Zenobia Street have?
Some of 4589 Zenobia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4589 Zenobia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4589 Zenobia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4589 Zenobia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4589 Zenobia Street is pet friendly.
Does 4589 Zenobia Street offer parking?
Yes, 4589 Zenobia Street offers parking.
Does 4589 Zenobia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4589 Zenobia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4589 Zenobia Street have a pool?
No, 4589 Zenobia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4589 Zenobia Street have accessible units?
No, 4589 Zenobia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4589 Zenobia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4589 Zenobia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University