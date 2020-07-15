4589 Zenobia Street

Amenities
Large basement apartment with entrance at the back of the Tri-plex. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room and kitchen eating area. Recent updates to include new paint, flooring, appliances, kitchen counter tops, cabinets and bath upgrades. On-site laundry and storage. One off-street parking space (no garage). Across the street from Berkeley Park.
**$150 per month covers utilities (water, sewer, gas and electric). This is paid monthly in addition to the monthly rent.
**Cat possible with an additional deposit ($300).
**No smokers (firm).
Contact us to schedule a showing.