4589 Zenobia Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Large basement apartment with entrance at the back of the Tri-plex. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room and kitchen eating area. Recent updates to include new paint, flooring, appliances, kitchen counter tops, cabinets and bath upgrades. On-site laundry and storage. One off-street parking space (no garage). Across the street from Berkeley Park.



**$150 per month covers utilities (water, sewer, gas and electric). This is paid monthly in addition to the monthly rent.



**Cat possible with an additional deposit ($300).



**No smokers (firm).

Contact us to schedule a showing.