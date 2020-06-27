4576 N. Stuart stree

Amenities
Historic Victorian in Berkeley park - Property Id: 133179
Beautiful and spacious Victorian located near historic Tennyson art district at 44th and Tennyson. Walking distance to nearby Berkeley park, and a recreation center with pool. Huge secluded backyard to accommodate pet if needed. This property is about ten minutes from downtown, and located close by to 170 for weekend adventures or skiing. Huge kitchen for entertaining and cooking. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/23715711?s=67&shared_item_type=1&virality_entry_point=1&sharer_id=48108208
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133179
Property Id 133179
(RLNE5705373)