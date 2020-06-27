All apartments in Denver
4576 N. Stuart stree

4576 Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Location

4576 Stuart Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Historic Victorian in Berkeley park - Property Id: 133179

Beautiful and spacious Victorian located near historic Tennyson art district at 44th and Tennyson. Walking distance to nearby Berkeley park, and a recreation center with pool. Huge secluded backyard to accommodate pet if needed. This property is about ten minutes from downtown, and located close by to 170 for weekend adventures or skiing. Huge kitchen for entertaining and cooking. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/23715711?s=67&shared_item_type=1&virality_entry_point=1&sharer_id=48108208
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133179
Property Id 133179

(RLNE5705373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4576 N. Stuart stree have any available units?
4576 N. Stuart stree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4576 N. Stuart stree have?
Some of 4576 N. Stuart stree's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4576 N. Stuart stree currently offering any rent specials?
4576 N. Stuart stree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4576 N. Stuart stree pet-friendly?
Yes, 4576 N. Stuart stree is pet friendly.
Does 4576 N. Stuart stree offer parking?
No, 4576 N. Stuart stree does not offer parking.
Does 4576 N. Stuart stree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4576 N. Stuart stree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4576 N. Stuart stree have a pool?
Yes, 4576 N. Stuart stree has a pool.
Does 4576 N. Stuart stree have accessible units?
No, 4576 N. Stuart stree does not have accessible units.
Does 4576 N. Stuart stree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4576 N. Stuart stree has units with dishwashers.
