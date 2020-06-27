4576 N. Stuart stree

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Historic Victorian in Berkeley park - Property Id: 133179



Beautiful and spacious Victorian located near historic Tennyson art district at 44th and Tennyson. Walking distance to nearby Berkeley park, and a recreation center with pool. Huge secluded backyard to accommodate pet if needed. This property is about ten minutes from downtown, and located close by to 170 for weekend adventures or skiing. Huge kitchen for entertaining and cooking. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/23715711?s=67&shared_item_type=1&virality_entry_point=1&sharer_id=48108208

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133179

