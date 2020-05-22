Amenities

recently renovated coffee bar carpet

** Section 8 Accepted ** Swansea 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! - Schedule a showing today for this great 3 bedroom home at 4533 Filmore St. in Denver. This home was recently updated with new appliances, paint and carpet. Featuring a large fenced yard, and outdoor storage and a great location!!



Nearby schools include Swansea Elementary School, Bruce Randolph School and Pioneer Charter School.



Nearby coffee shops include Prodigy Coffeehouse, Starbucks and Rivers and Roads Coffee.



Nearby restaurants include Taqueria Sanchez, Burger King, and everything Stapleton has to offer!!



4533 Fillmore St is near Russell Square Park, City of Nairobi Park and Saint Charles Place Park.



Rental Terms

Rent - $1795

Application Fee - $35

Security Deposit - $1795



For more information or to schedule a showing contact Andy Hoss at andy.hoss@realatlas.com or text 319-431-8909.



(RLNE3794857)