Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

4533 Fillmore St

4533 Fillmore St · No Longer Available
Location

4533 Fillmore St, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

recently renovated
coffee bar
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
** Section 8 Accepted ** Swansea 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! - Schedule a showing today for this great 3 bedroom home at 4533 Filmore St. in Denver. This home was recently updated with new appliances, paint and carpet. Featuring a large fenced yard, and outdoor storage and a great location!!

Nearby schools include Swansea Elementary School, Bruce Randolph School and Pioneer Charter School.

Nearby coffee shops include Prodigy Coffeehouse, Starbucks and Rivers and Roads Coffee.

Nearby restaurants include Taqueria Sanchez, Burger King, and everything Stapleton has to offer!!

4533 Fillmore St is near Russell Square Park, City of Nairobi Park and Saint Charles Place Park.

Rental Terms
Rent - $1795
Application Fee - $35
Security Deposit - $1795

For more information or to schedule a showing contact Andy Hoss at andy.hoss@realatlas.com or text 319-431-8909.

(RLNE3794857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4533 Fillmore St have any available units?
4533 Fillmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4533 Fillmore St currently offering any rent specials?
4533 Fillmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 Fillmore St pet-friendly?
No, 4533 Fillmore St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4533 Fillmore St offer parking?
No, 4533 Fillmore St does not offer parking.
Does 4533 Fillmore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4533 Fillmore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 Fillmore St have a pool?
No, 4533 Fillmore St does not have a pool.
Does 4533 Fillmore St have accessible units?
No, 4533 Fillmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 Fillmore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4533 Fillmore St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4533 Fillmore St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4533 Fillmore St does not have units with air conditioning.
