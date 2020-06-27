4532 Clayton St

Amenities

Small & Mighty Single Family In Denver Close to everything! - In the center of some of Denver's hottest new neighboorhoods RINO, GLOBEVILLE AND PARK HILL Minutes from great shopping in Northfield and an easy commute to Downtown or the Airport.



And the best part is its your own little house! Why pay more? This little house is perfect for your 4 legged bestie to get some much needed space and room to run and play in your own half acre sized yard.



Invite your friends over for the game and grill out or cook in your gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and all the upgrades you want.



New paint new carpet and flooring 2 off street parking places. Call text or email Christelle for Open House information @720-569-0953



This one wont last christelle.ford@realatlas.com



(RLNE4999562)