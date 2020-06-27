All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

4532 Clayton St

4532 North Clayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4532 North Clayton Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Small & Mighty Single Family In Denver Close to everything! - In the center of some of Denver's hottest new neighboorhoods RINO, GLOBEVILLE AND PARK HILL Minutes from great shopping in Northfield and an easy commute to Downtown or the Airport.

And the best part is its your own little house! Why pay more? This little house is perfect for your 4 legged bestie to get some much needed space and room to run and play in your own half acre sized yard.

Invite your friends over for the game and grill out or cook in your gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and all the upgrades you want.

New paint new carpet and flooring 2 off street parking places. Call text or email Christelle for Open House information @720-569-0953

This one wont last christelle.ford@realatlas.com

(RLNE4999562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 Clayton St have any available units?
4532 Clayton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4532 Clayton St have?
Some of 4532 Clayton St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4532 Clayton St currently offering any rent specials?
4532 Clayton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 Clayton St pet-friendly?
No, 4532 Clayton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4532 Clayton St offer parking?
Yes, 4532 Clayton St offers parking.
Does 4532 Clayton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4532 Clayton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 Clayton St have a pool?
No, 4532 Clayton St does not have a pool.
Does 4532 Clayton St have accessible units?
No, 4532 Clayton St does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 Clayton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4532 Clayton St does not have units with dishwashers.
