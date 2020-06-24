All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4501 Quivas St

4501 North Quivas Street · No Longer Available
Location

4501 North Quivas Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4501 Quivas St Available 05/07/19 Splendid 2BD, 2BA Home in Sunnyside with Fenced Backyard, Near Shopping, Dining and Entertainment in the Highlands - THE BASICS

RENT: $ 2,180
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2 (2 full)
PARKING: 2-car garage, plus driveway and street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable
*There is a $60 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4492451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Quivas St have any available units?
4501 Quivas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 Quivas St have?
Some of 4501 Quivas St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Quivas St currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Quivas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Quivas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4501 Quivas St is pet friendly.
Does 4501 Quivas St offer parking?
Yes, 4501 Quivas St offers parking.
Does 4501 Quivas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4501 Quivas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Quivas St have a pool?
No, 4501 Quivas St does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Quivas St have accessible units?
No, 4501 Quivas St does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Quivas St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 Quivas St has units with dishwashers.
