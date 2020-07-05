All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4494 Delaware Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4494 Delaware Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4494 Delaware Street

4494 North Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4494 North Delaware Street, Denver, CO 80216
Globeville

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fresh and Clean Home
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Heating: Forced air unit

$1,595 Rent / $1,500 Deposit With 1 Year or Longer Lease
$35 Application Fee for background check per person over 18
Call or Text 720-446-7368 to schedule a viewing of this property.
Large Fenced Back Yard
Pets on a case by case bases, with breed approval and pet insurance
***** NO SMOKING *****
Quiet neighborhood
Around Fox and 38th Ave, Close To Downtown
Close proximity to downtown, Corner location, Close to public transportation, restaurants, sporting venues, shopping, and major transportation corridors.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4494 Delaware Street have any available units?
4494 Delaware Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4494 Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
4494 Delaware Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4494 Delaware Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4494 Delaware Street is pet friendly.
Does 4494 Delaware Street offer parking?
No, 4494 Delaware Street does not offer parking.
Does 4494 Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4494 Delaware Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4494 Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 4494 Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 4494 Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 4494 Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4494 Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4494 Delaware Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4494 Delaware Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4494 Delaware Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
The Logan
619 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
The Stanley
929 Marion St
Denver, CO 80218
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University