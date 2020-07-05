4494 Delaware Street

Amenities
Fresh and Clean Home
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Heating: Forced air unit
$1,595 Rent / $1,500 Deposit With 1 Year or Longer Lease
$35 Application Fee for background check per person over 18
Call or Text 720-446-7368 to schedule a viewing of this property.
Large Fenced Back Yard
Pets on a case by case bases, with breed approval and pet insurance
***** NO SMOKING *****
Quiet neighborhood
Around Fox and 38th Ave, Close To Downtown
Close proximity to downtown, Corner location, Close to public transportation, restaurants, sporting venues, shopping, and major transportation corridors.
Contact us to schedule a showing.