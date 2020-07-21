All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4484 Tennyson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4484 Tennyson Street
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

4484 Tennyson Street

4484 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4484 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large 1-bedroom unit (around 700 square feet)! 2-tone paint through living room and dining room! Washer and dryer hookups! Spacious floor plan consists of living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, bath, and back porch with storage and laundry hookups!

$30 application fee per adult. We run credit, Criminal and eviction history.
Tenant pays Gas and Electric. Water, sewer and trash included.
Great area--located within 1 block of 44th & Tennyson shops! 1 block to Berkeley Park! Parking off street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4484 Tennyson Street have any available units?
4484 Tennyson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4484 Tennyson Street have?
Some of 4484 Tennyson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4484 Tennyson Street currently offering any rent specials?
4484 Tennyson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4484 Tennyson Street pet-friendly?
No, 4484 Tennyson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4484 Tennyson Street offer parking?
Yes, 4484 Tennyson Street offers parking.
Does 4484 Tennyson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4484 Tennyson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4484 Tennyson Street have a pool?
No, 4484 Tennyson Street does not have a pool.
Does 4484 Tennyson Street have accessible units?
No, 4484 Tennyson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4484 Tennyson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4484 Tennyson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue
Denver, CO 80239
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260

Similar Pages

Denver 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDenver 2 Bedroom Apartments
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Apartments
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University