Last updated August 16 2019

4460 Tennyson Street

4460 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

4460 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

Stylish Townhome in Great Denver Location!

AVAILABILITY DATE: September 14th, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 medium dogs (50lbs and under) with breed approval. $25 additional rent per pet.

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Opportunity to live in the sought-after Berkley/Highlands neighborhood!
* 2 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms
* Gas fireplace
* Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances
* Roof top patio
* Large windows provide tons of natural light
* Front loading washer & dryer included
* Central A/C
* Attached 1 car garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, street parking available
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 per month

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root and Jess Grose

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

