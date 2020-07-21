4460 Tennyson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stylish Townhome in Great Denver Location!



AVAILABILITY DATE: September 14th, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 medium dogs (50lbs and under) with breed approval. $25 additional rent per pet.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Opportunity to live in the sought-after Berkley/Highlands neighborhood!

* 2 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms

* Gas fireplace

* Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances

* Roof top patio

* Large windows provide tons of natural light

* Front loading washer & dryer included

* Central A/C

* Attached 1 car garage



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, street parking available

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: N/A

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 per month



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root and Jess Grose



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Contact us to schedule a showing.