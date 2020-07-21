4460 Tennyson Street

Amenities
Stylish Townhome in Great Denver Location!
AVAILABILITY DATE: September 14th, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 medium dogs (50lbs and under) with breed approval. $25 additional rent per pet.
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Opportunity to live in the sought-after Berkley/Highlands neighborhood!
* 2 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms
* Gas fireplace
* Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances
* Roof top patio
* Large windows provide tons of natural light
* Front loading washer & dryer included
* Central A/C
* Attached 1 car garage
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, street parking available
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 per month
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root and Jess Grose
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.