4455 E Harvard Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

4 Bed/1.5 Bath, 1824 Sqft - 4455 Harvard Ave - Available now! Charming 4 Bed/1.5 Bath ranch style home in an established neighborhood convenient to everything. Home has a formal living room, family room w/ wood burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen, laundry room, 1-car garage, and hugh rear yard that is fully fenced. Other features include ceiling fans, laminate floors, all-house fan, covered patio, sprinkler system, oven/stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Yard maintenance and snow removal are included. Small pets allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $1,900

Application Fee: $50 / adult

Air Filter Program: $10 / month

Lease Admin Fee: $200 / one-time



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



(RLNE5322567)