Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4455 E Harvard Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

4455 E Harvard Ave

4455 East Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4455 East Harvard Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bed/1.5 Bath, 1824 Sqft - 4455 Harvard Ave - Available now! Charming 4 Bed/1.5 Bath ranch style home in an established neighborhood convenient to everything. Home has a formal living room, family room w/ wood burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen, laundry room, 1-car garage, and hugh rear yard that is fully fenced. Other features include ceiling fans, laminate floors, all-house fan, covered patio, sprinkler system, oven/stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Yard maintenance and snow removal are included. Small pets allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $1,900
Application Fee: $50 / adult
Air Filter Program: $10 / month
Lease Admin Fee: $200 / one-time

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE5322567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4455 E Harvard Ave have any available units?
4455 E Harvard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4455 E Harvard Ave have?
Some of 4455 E Harvard Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4455 E Harvard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4455 E Harvard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4455 E Harvard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4455 E Harvard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4455 E Harvard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4455 E Harvard Ave offers parking.
Does 4455 E Harvard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4455 E Harvard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4455 E Harvard Ave have a pool?
No, 4455 E Harvard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4455 E Harvard Ave have accessible units?
No, 4455 E Harvard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4455 E Harvard Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4455 E Harvard Ave has units with dishwashers.

