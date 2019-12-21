All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 445 Niagara Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
445 Niagara Street
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

445 Niagara Street

445 Niagara Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

445 Niagara Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a nicely remodeled home with amazing outdoor living space and yard in very desireable neighborhood within walking distance to parks, restaurants, bars and grocery store.

This home has 3 bedrooms medium sized bedrooms with lighted ceiling fans. There are 2 remodeled bathrooms, the 3/4 bath is attached to the master bedroom and has a large tiled shower. The remodeled kitchen has new hardwood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The kitchen has a bar for seating and opens onto family room and dining room, which is all a large open space. The large tiled TV room has recently been remodeled and has a 5.1 channel in ceiling surround sound system. The in-ceiling stereo has zones in the kitchen/living room, garage and back patio. Laundry room/pantry includes washer and dryer. There is a deep 2 car garage with plenty of room for tools, bikes or other gear.

This home has an amazing outdoor entertaining space with large covered lighted patio, professionally installed pavers and pergola over a natural gas fire pit. The large grassy yard has a sprinkler system, mature landscaping and expansive raised garden beds for the home gardener. There are productive peach and pear trees as well as young cherry and apricot trees, blackberry and raspberry bushes as well as grape vines. The beautiful cedar fence surrounds the entire yard and is extra tall for privacy. The north side of the house has a large fenced area for extra vehicle, camper or other storage use.

This is a unique opportunity to rent a beautifully updated home with all the necessities in a great neighborhood. It is centrally located within about 15 minutes of downtown, about 20 minutes to the Anschutz medical campus in Aurora. Walking distance to many parks including Crestmoor Park, the Lowry Town Center featuring restaurants including Walters 303 Pizza, Qdoba, The Chop Shop, The Tavern, Pei Wei Chinese, The Delectable Egg, Subway, and Glacier Ice Cream, Starbucks, local Safeway Store, Orange Theory Fitness among other business. Other close businesses include North County Mexican restaurant, the Lowry Beer Garden, Cafe Mercato, Rocket Ice Cream and 24 Hour Fitness. Also short walk to many other stores and restaurants soon to be open in the Boulevard One town center.

Please email to arrange a showing, this will be available November 1. Looking for a renter interested in a 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Niagara Street have any available units?
445 Niagara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 Niagara Street have?
Some of 445 Niagara Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Niagara Street currently offering any rent specials?
445 Niagara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Niagara Street pet-friendly?
No, 445 Niagara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 445 Niagara Street offer parking?
Yes, 445 Niagara Street offers parking.
Does 445 Niagara Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 Niagara Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Niagara Street have a pool?
No, 445 Niagara Street does not have a pool.
Does 445 Niagara Street have accessible units?
No, 445 Niagara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Niagara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Niagara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue
Denver, CO 80239
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
Shenandoah Apartments
1010 Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University