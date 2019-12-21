445 Niagara Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel 24hr gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage

This is a nicely remodeled home with amazing outdoor living space and yard in very desireable neighborhood within walking distance to parks, restaurants, bars and grocery store.



This home has 3 bedrooms medium sized bedrooms with lighted ceiling fans. There are 2 remodeled bathrooms, the 3/4 bath is attached to the master bedroom and has a large tiled shower. The remodeled kitchen has new hardwood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The kitchen has a bar for seating and opens onto family room and dining room, which is all a large open space. The large tiled TV room has recently been remodeled and has a 5.1 channel in ceiling surround sound system. The in-ceiling stereo has zones in the kitchen/living room, garage and back patio. Laundry room/pantry includes washer and dryer. There is a deep 2 car garage with plenty of room for tools, bikes or other gear.



This home has an amazing outdoor entertaining space with large covered lighted patio, professionally installed pavers and pergola over a natural gas fire pit. The large grassy yard has a sprinkler system, mature landscaping and expansive raised garden beds for the home gardener. There are productive peach and pear trees as well as young cherry and apricot trees, blackberry and raspberry bushes as well as grape vines. The beautiful cedar fence surrounds the entire yard and is extra tall for privacy. The north side of the house has a large fenced area for extra vehicle, camper or other storage use.



This is a unique opportunity to rent a beautifully updated home with all the necessities in a great neighborhood. It is centrally located within about 15 minutes of downtown, about 20 minutes to the Anschutz medical campus in Aurora. Walking distance to many parks including Crestmoor Park, the Lowry Town Center featuring restaurants including Walters 303 Pizza, Qdoba, The Chop Shop, The Tavern, Pei Wei Chinese, The Delectable Egg, Subway, and Glacier Ice Cream, Starbucks, local Safeway Store, Orange Theory Fitness among other business. Other close businesses include North County Mexican restaurant, the Lowry Beer Garden, Cafe Mercato, Rocket Ice Cream and 24 Hour Fitness. Also short walk to many other stores and restaurants soon to be open in the Boulevard One town center.



Please email to arrange a showing, this will be available November 1. Looking for a renter interested in a 12 month lease.