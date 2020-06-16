4438 Yates St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking garage

Beautiful Home in Berkley Neighborhood! - Newer 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home in the great Berkley neighborhood. This is a 2-story building located near Berkley Lake Park. Just blocks from Sheridan Blvd. and I70 which goes to Golden or Downtown Denver. A short walk to local bars, coffee shops and shopping, including the new wine bar opening next door. This home features an open floor plan on the main floor with upgraded kitchen, spacious living room and easy access to the back patio and garage. The flex room would make a great study, workout room, or craft room. The master suite has a private balcony with partial mountain views, walk-in closet and a 5-piece bath with jetted tub. This is a great home in a popular neighborhood.



This building is not pet-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $3,495/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities are resident responsibility.



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.



