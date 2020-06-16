All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4438 Yates St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4438 Yates St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4438 Yates St

4438 Yates Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4438 Yates Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Berkley Neighborhood! - Newer 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home in the great Berkley neighborhood. This is a 2-story building located near Berkley Lake Park. Just blocks from Sheridan Blvd. and I70 which goes to Golden or Downtown Denver. A short walk to local bars, coffee shops and shopping, including the new wine bar opening next door. This home features an open floor plan on the main floor with upgraded kitchen, spacious living room and easy access to the back patio and garage. The flex room would make a great study, workout room, or craft room. The master suite has a private balcony with partial mountain views, walk-in closet and a 5-piece bath with jetted tub. This is a great home in a popular neighborhood.

This building is not pet-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $3,495/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities are resident responsibility.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Call today for your showing!!
This apartment will not last
(720) 673-4882
rentAWpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4438 Yates St have any available units?
4438 Yates St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4438 Yates St have?
Some of 4438 Yates St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4438 Yates St currently offering any rent specials?
4438 Yates St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4438 Yates St pet-friendly?
No, 4438 Yates St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4438 Yates St offer parking?
Yes, 4438 Yates St offers parking.
Does 4438 Yates St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4438 Yates St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4438 Yates St have a pool?
No, 4438 Yates St does not have a pool.
Does 4438 Yates St have accessible units?
No, 4438 Yates St does not have accessible units.
Does 4438 Yates St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4438 Yates St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way
Denver, CO 80022
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Shenandoah Apartments
1010 Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University