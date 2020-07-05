All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4390 Tennyson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4390 Tennyson St
Last updated June 14 2019 at 1:30 PM

4390 Tennyson St

4390 North Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4390 North Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ab4da6606f ---- Looking for an apartment just steps from boutique shops, great coffee, dog-friendly parks and over a dozen unique restaurants? Look no further. Located in the Berkeley neighborhood, Tennyson44 offers high-end, modern studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Enjoy 10-12 ft. ceilings, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances with gas stoves, textured tile back-splashes, quartz counters, and in-unit washers and dryers. The community is pet friendly and features a pet spa, a heated indoor parking garage, two rooftop patios with outdoor furniture, gas grills & fire pits, and a community lounge with free Wifi, a complimentary coffee bar and an entertainment center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4390 Tennyson St have any available units?
4390 Tennyson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4390 Tennyson St have?
Some of 4390 Tennyson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4390 Tennyson St currently offering any rent specials?
4390 Tennyson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4390 Tennyson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4390 Tennyson St is pet friendly.
Does 4390 Tennyson St offer parking?
Yes, 4390 Tennyson St offers parking.
Does 4390 Tennyson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4390 Tennyson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4390 Tennyson St have a pool?
No, 4390 Tennyson St does not have a pool.
Does 4390 Tennyson St have accessible units?
No, 4390 Tennyson St does not have accessible units.
Does 4390 Tennyson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4390 Tennyson St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mercantile Square Lofts
1590 Wynkoop St
Denver, CO 80202
The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street
Denver, CO 80204
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
Vita Flats
101 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Concord
2459 S York St
Denver, CO 80210
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University