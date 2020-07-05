4390 Tennyson St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ab4da6606f ---- Looking for an apartment just steps from boutique shops, great coffee, dog-friendly parks and over a dozen unique restaurants? Look no further. Located in the Berkeley neighborhood, Tennyson44 offers high-end, modern studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Enjoy 10-12 ft. ceilings, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances with gas stoves, textured tile back-splashes, quartz counters, and in-unit washers and dryers. The community is pet friendly and features a pet spa, a heated indoor parking garage, two rooftop patios with outdoor furniture, gas grills & fire pits, and a community lounge with free Wifi, a complimentary coffee bar and an entertainment center.