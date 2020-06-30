4386 S Monaco St 1070

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool garage hot tub

One Bedroom- Great Views & Walking Distance to DTC - Property Id: 236565



A1A is one of four unique one bedroom layouts available. The beauty of life at Bell DTC: You've got a direct line from the Denver Tech Center to Downtown Denver with I-25 or the Light Rail at Belleview Station. Venture in any direction, and you could be paddleboarding on Cherry Creek Reservoir, hitting a round of golf, or beating the skier traffic up the hill on a Friday afternoon.



Bell makes each of these options equally attractive, including going nowhere at all. Just kick back and enjoy the mountain views from your own slice of paradise.



Year-Round Heated Pool

Spacious Dog Park + Wash

Fireplaces Available

Reserved Garage Parking

Generous balconies or Juliette Windows

Mountain views

Stunning granite countertops

Ceramic tile backsplashes in kitchen

Brushed nickel fixtures

Glass-top stoves

Stainless steel Energy Star appliances

Large 21 cubic feet refrigerators

Energy efficient, double pane windows

Wood-style flooring and lush carpeting in bedrooms

Front-load washers/dryers

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236565

Property Id 236565



(RLNE5727334)