4386 S Monaco St 1070

Amenities
One Bedroom- Great Views & Walking Distance to DTC - Property Id: 236565
A1A is one of four unique one bedroom layouts available. The beauty of life at Bell DTC: You've got a direct line from the Denver Tech Center to Downtown Denver with I-25 or the Light Rail at Belleview Station. Venture in any direction, and you could be paddleboarding on Cherry Creek Reservoir, hitting a round of golf, or beating the skier traffic up the hill on a Friday afternoon.
Bell makes each of these options equally attractive, including going nowhere at all. Just kick back and enjoy the mountain views from your own slice of paradise.
Year-Round Heated Pool
Spacious Dog Park + Wash
Fireplaces Available
Reserved Garage Parking
Generous balconies or Juliette Windows
Mountain views
Stunning granite countertops
Ceramic tile backsplashes in kitchen
Brushed nickel fixtures
Glass-top stoves
Stainless steel Energy Star appliances
Large 21 cubic feet refrigerators
Energy efficient, double pane windows
Wood-style flooring and lush carpeting in bedrooms
Front-load washers/dryers
