Denver, CO
4351 Umatilla St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

4351 Umatilla St

4351 Umatilla Street · (720) 370-0406
Denver
Location

4351 Umatilla Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4351 Umatilla St · Avail. now

$1,780

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
online portal
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
online portal
Charming 1BD, 1BA Sunnyside Home with Bonus Room, Private Fenced Yard, Walk to Chaffee Park, Shopping, and Dining - Exceptionally located in the Highland's Sunnyside neighborhood, a walk from popular restaurants, and a short bike ride from LOHI shopping district, as well as Downtown Denver. Enjoy having your own private fenced backyard, as well as 2 designated off-street parking spots. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Youtube Video Tour: https://youtu.be/_4PE5qVRya8

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*2 pets are negotiable.
*There is a $25 monthly fee covering water/sewer use.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4033672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4351 Umatilla St have any available units?
4351 Umatilla St has a unit available for $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4351 Umatilla St have?
Some of 4351 Umatilla St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4351 Umatilla St currently offering any rent specials?
4351 Umatilla St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4351 Umatilla St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4351 Umatilla St is pet friendly.
Does 4351 Umatilla St offer parking?
Yes, 4351 Umatilla St does offer parking.
Does 4351 Umatilla St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4351 Umatilla St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4351 Umatilla St have a pool?
No, 4351 Umatilla St does not have a pool.
Does 4351 Umatilla St have accessible units?
No, 4351 Umatilla St does not have accessible units.
Does 4351 Umatilla St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4351 Umatilla St does not have units with dishwashers.
