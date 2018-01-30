4351 Umatilla St

Amenities

Charming 1BD, 1BA Sunnyside Home with Bonus Room, Private Fenced Yard, Walk to Chaffee Park, Shopping, and Dining - Exceptionally located in the Highland's Sunnyside neighborhood, a walk from popular restaurants, and a short bike ride from LOHI shopping district, as well as Downtown Denver. Enjoy having your own private fenced backyard, as well as 2 designated off-street parking spots. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



Youtube Video Tour: https://youtu.be/_4PE5qVRya8



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*2 pets are negotiable.

*There is a $25 monthly fee covering water/sewer use.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



