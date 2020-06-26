All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 23 2020 at 10:30 AM

4340 Zenobia St

4340 Zenobia Street · No Longer Available
Location

4340 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
online portal
4340 Zenobia St Available 07/30/20 Remodeled Home with Large Yard and 1 Car Garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

Property features original hardwood floors, and a modern remodeled kitchen & bathroom. There is a large mudroom that connects to the garage that can be used for extra storage. Deep 1 car garage with plenty of storage options. The backyard is fenced, with a large covered patio perfect for enjoying the Colorado Summer!

Easy access to highways, Highlands Garden, and Tennyson Street arts, shopping, and nightlife! Close proximity to Berkeley Dog Park (just 3 blocks away)

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE4975355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 Zenobia St have any available units?
4340 Zenobia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4340 Zenobia St have?
Some of 4340 Zenobia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4340 Zenobia St currently offering any rent specials?
4340 Zenobia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 Zenobia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4340 Zenobia St is pet friendly.
Does 4340 Zenobia St offer parking?
Yes, 4340 Zenobia St offers parking.
Does 4340 Zenobia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4340 Zenobia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 Zenobia St have a pool?
No, 4340 Zenobia St does not have a pool.
Does 4340 Zenobia St have accessible units?
No, 4340 Zenobia St does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 Zenobia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4340 Zenobia St has units with dishwashers.
