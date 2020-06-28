All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

4315 Zenobia St

4315 Zenobia Street · No Longer Available
Location

4315 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Splendid 2BD, 1BA Single Family Home with Private Garage and Laundry in Unit - Charming single family home in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. Situated perfectly off of both Sheridan and Tennyson, where you will find amazing dining options, boutique shopping and great night life scene. This home features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main floor, a sun room with laundry and a stunning remodeled basement with an option for a second (non- conforming bedroom). Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets negotiable
*There is a $60 monthly fee that covers water, sewer and trash.
*The finished basement could be used as a second non-conforming bedroom.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Representative: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5145310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 Zenobia St have any available units?
4315 Zenobia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 Zenobia St have?
Some of 4315 Zenobia St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 Zenobia St currently offering any rent specials?
4315 Zenobia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 Zenobia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4315 Zenobia St is pet friendly.
Does 4315 Zenobia St offer parking?
Yes, 4315 Zenobia St offers parking.
Does 4315 Zenobia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4315 Zenobia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 Zenobia St have a pool?
No, 4315 Zenobia St does not have a pool.
Does 4315 Zenobia St have accessible units?
No, 4315 Zenobia St does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 Zenobia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4315 Zenobia St has units with dishwashers.
