4216 Quivas Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

If you've ever wanted a house with character, charm and extra storage and amenities, you've come to the right place. Located in the quiet up and coming Sunnyside neighborhood, this 2BR, 1.5BA, 1,150sf (with 690sf semi-finished basement) has everything you'd want in a place you can really call home. The previous owners took great care of the property with a beautiful garden, large yard, and a parking spot in garage.



There is an additional carriage house in the back of the home which is detached from the house be rented out to other tenants. This is a gem of a house that's perfect for a couple or roommates who want to live in a house with a nice yard in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown and lower highlands.



Disclosure: You will be sharing the outdoor space/car garage with this additional unit



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,975, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,975, Available 8/1/19



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.