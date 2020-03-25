All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4216 Quivas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4216 Quivas Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:28 PM

4216 Quivas Street

4216 Quivas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4216 Quivas Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
If you've ever wanted a house with character, charm and extra storage and amenities, you've come to the right place. Located in the quiet up and coming Sunnyside neighborhood, this 2BR, 1.5BA, 1,150sf (with 690sf semi-finished basement) has everything you'd want in a place you can really call home. The previous owners took great care of the property with a beautiful garden, large yard, and a parking spot in garage.

There is an additional carriage house in the back of the home which is detached from the house be rented out to other tenants. This is a gem of a house that's perfect for a couple or roommates who want to live in a house with a nice yard in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown and lower highlands.

Disclosure: You will be sharing the outdoor space/car garage with this additional unit

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,975, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,975, Available 8/1/19

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 Quivas Street have any available units?
4216 Quivas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4216 Quivas Street currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Quivas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Quivas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4216 Quivas Street is pet friendly.
Does 4216 Quivas Street offer parking?
Yes, 4216 Quivas Street offers parking.
Does 4216 Quivas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 Quivas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Quivas Street have a pool?
No, 4216 Quivas Street does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Quivas Street have accessible units?
No, 4216 Quivas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Quivas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4216 Quivas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4216 Quivas Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4216 Quivas Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St
Denver, CO 80247
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80249
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University