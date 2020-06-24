Amenities
4190 Knox Court Available 04/05/19 Charming 2BD 1BA Highlands Home In Berkeley with 2-Car Garage, Walk to Rocky Mountain Lake - THE BASICS
RENT: $2,040
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1 (full)
PARKING: attached, 2-car garage with additional off-street parking
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*One dog is negotiable.
*There is a monthly $40 utility fee, which includes water, sewer, and garbage.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
(RLNE3829387)