Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4190 Knox Court

4190 North Knox Court · No Longer Available
Location

4190 North Knox Court, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4190 Knox Court Available 04/05/19 Charming 2BD 1BA Highlands Home In Berkeley with 2-Car Garage, Walk to Rocky Mountain Lake - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,040
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1 (full)
PARKING: attached, 2-car garage with additional off-street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One dog is negotiable.
*There is a monthly $40 utility fee, which includes water, sewer, and garbage.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3829387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4190 Knox Court have any available units?
4190 Knox Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4190 Knox Court have?
Some of 4190 Knox Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4190 Knox Court currently offering any rent specials?
4190 Knox Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4190 Knox Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4190 Knox Court is pet friendly.
Does 4190 Knox Court offer parking?
Yes, 4190 Knox Court offers parking.
Does 4190 Knox Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4190 Knox Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4190 Knox Court have a pool?
No, 4190 Knox Court does not have a pool.
Does 4190 Knox Court have accessible units?
No, 4190 Knox Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4190 Knox Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4190 Knox Court does not have units with dishwashers.
