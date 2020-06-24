Amenities

4190 Knox Court Available 04/05/19 Charming 2BD 1BA Highlands Home In Berkeley with 2-Car Garage, Walk to Rocky Mountain Lake - THE BASICS



RENT: $2,040

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1 (full)

PARKING: attached, 2-car garage with additional off-street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*One dog is negotiable.

*There is a monthly $40 utility fee, which includes water, sewer, and garbage.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



