4190 East Warren Avenue

Amenities
Stunning 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhome in Unbeatable Denver Location!
AVAILABILITY DATE: September 6, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets under 30lbs considered with breed approval by owner. Subject to $20 per month pet rent and additional deposit.
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Walking distance to RTD lightrail, Observatory Park, endless shops, restaurants and more!
* 2 Bedrooms/ 2.5 Baths
* 2018 construction
* Open floorplan
* Large windows & plenty of natural light!
* Easy access to the I-25 corridor
* Short drive to the Denver Tech Center, Cherry Creek and DU Campus
* New City Park coming later this year!
* High Efficiency LG Washer & Dryer included
* Attached 2 Car Garage
* Central A/C
* Dining table included
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2 car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water, sewer
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $55-$75 per month
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root & Jess Grose
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
