Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4190 East Warren Avenue
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:50 PM

4190 East Warren Avenue

4190 East Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4190 East Warren Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhome in Unbeatable Denver Location!

AVAILABILITY DATE: September 6, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets under 30lbs considered with breed approval by owner. Subject to $20 per month pet rent and additional deposit.

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Walking distance to RTD lightrail, Observatory Park, endless shops, restaurants and more!
* 2 Bedrooms/ 2.5 Baths
* 2018 construction
* Open floorplan
* Large windows & plenty of natural light!
* Easy access to the I-25 corridor
* Short drive to the Denver Tech Center, Cherry Creek and DU Campus
* New City Park coming later this year!
* High Efficiency LG Washer & Dryer included
* Attached 2 Car Garage
* Central A/C
* Dining table included

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2 car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water, sewer
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $55-$75 per month

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root & Jess Grose

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4190 East Warren Avenue have any available units?
4190 East Warren Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4190 East Warren Avenue have?
Some of 4190 East Warren Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4190 East Warren Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4190 East Warren Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4190 East Warren Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4190 East Warren Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4190 East Warren Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4190 East Warren Avenue offers parking.
Does 4190 East Warren Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4190 East Warren Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4190 East Warren Avenue have a pool?
No, 4190 East Warren Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4190 East Warren Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4190 East Warren Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4190 East Warren Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4190 East Warren Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
