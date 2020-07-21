4190 East Warren Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhome in Unbeatable Denver Location!



AVAILABILITY DATE: September 6, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets under 30lbs considered with breed approval by owner. Subject to $20 per month pet rent and additional deposit.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Walking distance to RTD lightrail, Observatory Park, endless shops, restaurants and more!

* 2 Bedrooms/ 2.5 Baths

* 2018 construction

* Open floorplan

* Large windows & plenty of natural light!

* Easy access to the I-25 corridor

* Short drive to the Denver Tech Center, Cherry Creek and DU Campus

* New City Park coming later this year!

* High Efficiency LG Washer & Dryer included

* Attached 2 Car Garage

* Central A/C

* Dining table included



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2 car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water, sewer

YARD: N/A

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: N/A

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $55-$75 per month



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root & Jess Grose



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Contact us to schedule a showing.