4149 Jebel St

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available now, remodeled large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Green Valley Ranch. This home has an abundance of space both inside and out. Enter through your front door to find a seating area or formal living room with beautiful high ceilings and plenty of windows. Through a set of glass french doors you'll find space for a home office. You'll finally have a dedicated work space in the comfort of your own home! Exit the front room and you'll find yourself in the gorgeous eat-in kitchen complete with brand new appliances. Afraid you'll be closed off from everyone when cooking? Fear not as the kitchen opens up to the family room. You won't miss a second while making popcorn for movie night! Off the family room is a half-bath, the laundry room, and access to both the basement and garage. Head upstairs and you will find three well-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom for them to share. A few more steps and through another set of french doors brings you into the master suite. With more than enough room to fit your California King mattress and bedroom set with space to spare. The master also cnotains a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Ideally located on a corner lot with a fenced in back yard for Fido and plenty of space for a home garden. The home also features a huge unfinished basement for all your storage (or ping pong) needs. Don't miss out on this beautiful listing!



