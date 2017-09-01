All apartments in Denver
4149 Jebel St
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

4149 Jebel St

4149 Jebel Street · No Longer Available
Location

4149 Jebel Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available now, remodeled large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Green Valley Ranch. This home has an abundance of space both inside and out. Enter through your front door to find a seating area or formal living room with beautiful high ceilings and plenty of windows. Through a set of glass french doors you'll find space for a home office. You'll finally have a dedicated work space in the comfort of your own home! Exit the front room and you'll find yourself in the gorgeous eat-in kitchen complete with brand new appliances. Afraid you'll be closed off from everyone when cooking? Fear not as the kitchen opens up to the family room. You won't miss a second while making popcorn for movie night! Off the family room is a half-bath, the laundry room, and access to both the basement and garage. Head upstairs and you will find three well-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom for them to share. A few more steps and through another set of french doors brings you into the master suite. With more than enough room to fit your California King mattress and bedroom set with space to spare. The master also cnotains a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Ideally located on a corner lot with a fenced in back yard for Fido and plenty of space for a home garden. The home also features a huge unfinished basement for all your storage (or ping pong) needs. Don't miss out on this beautiful listing!

Click this link to schedule a showing: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1358541?source=marketing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4149 Jebel St have any available units?
4149 Jebel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4149 Jebel St have?
Some of 4149 Jebel St's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4149 Jebel St currently offering any rent specials?
4149 Jebel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4149 Jebel St pet-friendly?
No, 4149 Jebel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4149 Jebel St offer parking?
Yes, 4149 Jebel St offers parking.
Does 4149 Jebel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4149 Jebel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4149 Jebel St have a pool?
No, 4149 Jebel St does not have a pool.
Does 4149 Jebel St have accessible units?
No, 4149 Jebel St does not have accessible units.
Does 4149 Jebel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4149 Jebel St does not have units with dishwashers.

