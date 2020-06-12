414 Harrison St

Amenities

FURNISHED 4 BEDROOM CHERRY CREEK 1/1/2020 - Property Id: 188958



Fully furnished, contemporary home in Cherry Creek North that is the essence of turn-key luxury,then look no further! This spacious duplex townhouse has ultra clean lines, hi-end finishes and furnishings, and is completely equipped for your luxe lifestyle. The high ceilings, natural light and sophisticated artwork combine to create an atmosphere of casual elegance that is rarely available in a rental home. This property has 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths with a heated 2 car attached garage with addl parking in driveway. The finished basement level feels like a separate apartment with a built in kitchenette and a home theater entertainment flex space. The townhome not only has great private outdoor spaces but it is also beautifully maintained, colorful and impeccably landscaped. The location is perfect as it is in a quiet residential area yet a short walk or drive to the coveted restaurants and shops in Cherry Creek North. Don't miss this one! 6-12 month options. Prefer no pets.

No Pets Allowed



