414 Harrison St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

414 Harrison St

414 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

414 Harrison Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
FURNISHED 4 BEDROOM CHERRY CREEK 1/1/2020 - Property Id: 188958

Fully furnished, contemporary home in Cherry Creek North that is the essence of turn-key luxury,then look no further! This spacious duplex townhouse has ultra clean lines, hi-end finishes and furnishings, and is completely equipped for your luxe lifestyle. The high ceilings, natural light and sophisticated artwork combine to create an atmosphere of casual elegance that is rarely available in a rental home. This property has 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths with a heated 2 car attached garage with addl parking in driveway. The finished basement level feels like a separate apartment with a built in kitchenette and a home theater entertainment flex space. The townhome not only has great private outdoor spaces but it is also beautifully maintained, colorful and impeccably landscaped. The location is perfect as it is in a quiet residential area yet a short walk or drive to the coveted restaurants and shops in Cherry Creek North. Don't miss this one! 6-12 month options. Prefer no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188958
Property Id 188958

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5392566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Harrison St have any available units?
414 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Harrison St have?
Some of 414 Harrison St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
414 Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Harrison St pet-friendly?
No, 414 Harrison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 414 Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 414 Harrison St offers parking.
Does 414 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 Harrison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Harrison St have a pool?
No, 414 Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 414 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 414 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 Harrison St has units with dishwashers.

