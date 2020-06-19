4107 E 10th Ave 514

Amenities

Hotel-Style Mid-Rise Property: Two Bedroom- Hale - Property Id: 246094



SPECIAL: Six week FREE until 5/29. Proudly managed by Gables, this mid-rise is sure to enchant with its sleek, hotel-style modern interiors. NEW BUILD: Just opened in 2019/2020. Centrally located in the heart of Cherry Creek, with 15-20 access to Downtown and DTC areas.



Community Amenities:

Reservable conference room with TV,

Biz Center: Private booths, computers, printers.

Hot tub & multi-lane, full length heated lap pool

24-hour fitness center w/ flex yoga studio +

on-demand fitness classes; 3rd floor lounge: Entertaining kitchen, TV, shuffleboard table.

Secured parking garage & bike storage

Bike and ski repair center + Pet & bike wash

Refrigerated lockers for meal & grocery delivery



Apartment Interiors:

Private balconies** Plank Flooring throughout.

Floor to Ceiling Windows** Large kitchen islands

Layered, industrial & contemporary designs

Caesarstone Quartz countertops + Walk-in closets

In-home stackable washer & dryer; Kohler fixtures

