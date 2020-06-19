4107 E 10th Ave 514

Amenities
Hotel-Style Mid-Rise Property: Two Bedroom- Hale - Property Id: 246094
SPECIAL: Six week FREE until 5/29. Proudly managed by Gables, this mid-rise is sure to enchant with its sleek, hotel-style modern interiors. NEW BUILD: Just opened in 2019/2020. Centrally located in the heart of Cherry Creek, with 15-20 access to Downtown and DTC areas.
Community Amenities:
Reservable conference room with TV,
Biz Center: Private booths, computers, printers.
Hot tub & multi-lane, full length heated lap pool
24-hour fitness center w/ flex yoga studio +
on-demand fitness classes; 3rd floor lounge: Entertaining kitchen, TV, shuffleboard table.
Secured parking garage & bike storage
Bike and ski repair center + Pet & bike wash
Refrigerated lockers for meal & grocery delivery
Apartment Interiors:
Private balconies** Plank Flooring throughout.
Floor to Ceiling Windows** Large kitchen islands
Layered, industrial & contemporary designs
Caesarstone Quartz countertops + Walk-in closets
In-home stackable washer & dryer; Kohler fixtures
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246094
