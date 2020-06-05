All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

408 Harrison St

408 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

408 Harrison Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2 Bed 1Bth Ranch House in Cherry Creek !! - Property Id: 228904

Are you tired of cramped cookie cutter apartment living? Do you dream of living in your own unique home in Cherry Creek? Look no further! This one level ranch cottage style home is truly a find in Cherry Creek North! It was built in 1912 and is very well-maintained and beautifully landscaped. You'll love the classic French windows and hardwood floors throughout. Skylights provide natural light giving it a breezy feel. There is a back door that opens to a large landscape yard with a sprinkler system (Owner pays for landscaping and mowing) and provides an outdoor grill. There is a 10 x 10 shed that you can rent for extra storage for $75 per month. One off street parking spot. This home is within walking distance to the fabulous shops and restaurants Cherry Creek has to offer don't miss this opportunity. **Please note NO Central AC, NO garage and NO dishwasher. **Please note ONE VERY SMALL PET CONSIDERED UNDER 25 POUNDS ONLY !!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228904
Property Id 228904

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5585902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Harrison St have any available units?
408 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Harrison St have?
Some of 408 Harrison St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
408 Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 408 Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 408 Harrison St offers parking.
Does 408 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 Harrison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Harrison St have a pool?
No, 408 Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 408 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 408 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Harrison St does not have units with dishwashers.
