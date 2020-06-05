408 Harrison St

Amenities

Are you tired of cramped cookie cutter apartment living? Do you dream of living in your own unique home in Cherry Creek? Look no further! This one level ranch cottage style home is truly a find in Cherry Creek North! It was built in 1912 and is very well-maintained and beautifully landscaped. You'll love the classic French windows and hardwood floors throughout. Skylights provide natural light giving it a breezy feel. There is a back door that opens to a large landscape yard with a sprinkler system (Owner pays for landscaping and mowing) and provides an outdoor grill. There is a 10 x 10 shed that you can rent for extra storage for $75 per month. One off street parking spot. This home is within walking distance to the fabulous shops and restaurants Cherry Creek has to offer don't miss this opportunity. **Please note NO Central AC, NO garage and NO dishwasher. **Please note ONE VERY SMALL PET CONSIDERED UNDER 25 POUNDS ONLY !!!

No Dogs Allowed



