Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony range Property Amenities internet access

Great cozy home in Regis/Berkeley area for the holidays! Furnished and available for the month of December!



Walking distance to Tennyson Shops/Dining! This charming home has one bedroom/one bath, dining room, nice size kitchen w/36 gas stove. Prior tenants used basement for additional bedroom.

Laundry is also located in the basement. Large backyard with patio and storage shed. Home is located on a corner lot.



Unit is furnished with AC has cable & internet service.