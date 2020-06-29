3963 Inca St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar parking garage online portal

Brand New *2BD, 3BA Townhome with Entertainment Den, Rooftop Deck, and 1-Car Garage - This modern Sunnyside townhome boasts a second bedroom that can also act as an entertainment den with it's own wet bar, wine cooler, and en suite bathroom. Open concept kitchen and living space on the second level with half bathroom for guests. Master suite on the top floor with a private rooftop deck. Walk to RTD Light Rail Station, LoHi, or short bike ride to RiNo. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com



Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3Rv9YXs-qk&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Up to two dogs are negotiable

*There are three bathrooms (one 1/2, one 3/4, one full)

*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee that covers water, sewer, and trash

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5160165)