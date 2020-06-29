All apartments in Denver
3963 Inca St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

3963 Inca St

3963 Inca Street · No Longer Available
Location

3963 Inca Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
garage
online portal
Brand New *2BD, 3BA Townhome with Entertainment Den, Rooftop Deck, and 1-Car Garage - This modern Sunnyside townhome boasts a second bedroom that can also act as an entertainment den with it's own wet bar, wine cooler, and en suite bathroom. Open concept kitchen and living space on the second level with half bathroom for guests. Master suite on the top floor with a private rooftop deck. Walk to RTD Light Rail Station, LoHi, or short bike ride to RiNo. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3Rv9YXs-qk&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to two dogs are negotiable
*There are three bathrooms (one 1/2, one 3/4, one full)
*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee that covers water, sewer, and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5160165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3963 Inca St have any available units?
3963 Inca St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3963 Inca St have?
Some of 3963 Inca St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3963 Inca St currently offering any rent specials?
3963 Inca St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3963 Inca St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3963 Inca St is pet friendly.
Does 3963 Inca St offer parking?
Yes, 3963 Inca St offers parking.
Does 3963 Inca St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3963 Inca St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3963 Inca St have a pool?
No, 3963 Inca St does not have a pool.
Does 3963 Inca St have accessible units?
No, 3963 Inca St does not have accessible units.
Does 3963 Inca St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3963 Inca St has units with dishwashers.
