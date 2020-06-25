3943 Bryant St.

Amenities

Make your home in this charming 2-bedroom duplex in Sunnyside. Here, you'll have easy access to restaurants, bars, public transportation and downtown Denver. The blonde brick duplex features a recently updated kitchen and bathroom with brand new appliances throughout, including a washer and dryer. The duplex has a small front yard and there is plenty of street parking, but no garage. The living space is 890 square feet and there are hardwood floors throughout. Available now. Rent is $1,900 per month plus a $1,900 deposit. No pets. No smoking. Contact Aaron: 619-549-8011

