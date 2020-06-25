All apartments in Denver
3943 Bryant St.

3943 Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Location

3943 Bryant Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Duplex in Sunnyside - Property Id: 75825

Make your home in this charming 2-bedroom duplex in Sunnyside. Here, you'll have easy access to restaurants, bars, public transportation and downtown Denver. The blonde brick duplex features a recently updated kitchen and bathroom with brand new appliances throughout, including a washer and dryer. The duplex has a small front yard and there is plenty of street parking, but no garage. The living space is 890 square feet and there are hardwood floors throughout. Available now. Rent is $1,900 per month plus a $1,900 deposit. No pets. No smoking. Contact Aaron: 619-549-8011
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/75825
Property Id 75825

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4876004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3943 Bryant St. have any available units?
3943 Bryant St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3943 Bryant St. have?
Some of 3943 Bryant St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3943 Bryant St. currently offering any rent specials?
3943 Bryant St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3943 Bryant St. pet-friendly?
No, 3943 Bryant St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3943 Bryant St. offer parking?
No, 3943 Bryant St. does not offer parking.
Does 3943 Bryant St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3943 Bryant St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3943 Bryant St. have a pool?
No, 3943 Bryant St. does not have a pool.
Does 3943 Bryant St. have accessible units?
No, 3943 Bryant St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3943 Bryant St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3943 Bryant St. has units with dishwashers.
