3936 Lisbon St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

VIDEO TOUR IN AD - VIRTUAL SHOWING OPTIONS AVAILABLE! $25 APP FEE! GREEN VALLEY RANCH, HUGE MASTER RETREAT, TREX DECK, BIG SHED, OPEN FLOORPLAN! - 12 Month Lease

Tenants pays all utilities.

Tenant required to maintain wifi/internet for solar panel monitoring by Solar City.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No smoking.

Gas forced air heat and central A/C.

Available for showings now and move-in 5/5 or after. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Immaculate two-story single family home built in 2001 with 1646 square feet. This model has the master retreat option converting what would have been a 4th bed into an extension of the master. Also, includes a large walk-in closet and private master bath. Home is in great condition. All appliances included. New tile, counter-tops and tile backsplash are being installed! Great yard with big deck and storage shed. Main floor is open and living room features a gas fireplace. Main floor 1/2 bath and laundry. Great Green Valley Ranch location with easy access to I-70, DIA and Fitzsimmons/Childrens/VA hospitals.



Residents will have access thereccenterfor a small fee, as well as the GVR golf course on Green Valley Ranch BLVD. As of yet, there is not a community pool but they do host a variety of summer concerts that are free!



There are also3 nearby options for groceries: Walmart Super store, a King Soopers, and now a Natural Grocers!



The light rail is located conveniently at the 40th & Airport blvd RTD park & Ride. Residents can park the first 24 hours for free with their Denver in-district license plate and then it is just $ 2/day afterwards.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



(RLNE5532823)