All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3936 Lisbon St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3936 Lisbon St.
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

3936 Lisbon St.

3936 Lisbon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3936 Lisbon Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
VIDEO TOUR IN AD - VIRTUAL SHOWING OPTIONS AVAILABLE! $25 APP FEE! GREEN VALLEY RANCH, HUGE MASTER RETREAT, TREX DECK, BIG SHED, OPEN FLOORPLAN! - 12 Month Lease
Tenants pays all utilities.
Tenant required to maintain wifi/internet for solar panel monitoring by Solar City.
Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
No smoking.
Gas forced air heat and central A/C.
Available for showings now and move-in 5/5 or after. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Immaculate two-story single family home built in 2001 with 1646 square feet. This model has the master retreat option converting what would have been a 4th bed into an extension of the master. Also, includes a large walk-in closet and private master bath. Home is in great condition. All appliances included. New tile, counter-tops and tile backsplash are being installed! Great yard with big deck and storage shed. Main floor is open and living room features a gas fireplace. Main floor 1/2 bath and laundry. Great Green Valley Ranch location with easy access to I-70, DIA and Fitzsimmons/Childrens/VA hospitals.

Residents will have access thereccenterfor a small fee, as well as the GVR golf course on Green Valley Ranch BLVD. As of yet, there is not a community pool but they do host a variety of summer concerts that are free!

There are also3 nearby options for groceries: Walmart Super store, a King Soopers, and now a Natural Grocers!

The light rail is located conveniently at the 40th & Airport blvd RTD park & Ride. Residents can park the first 24 hours for free with their Denver in-district license plate and then it is just $ 2/day afterwards.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5532823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3936 Lisbon St. have any available units?
3936 Lisbon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3936 Lisbon St. have?
Some of 3936 Lisbon St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3936 Lisbon St. currently offering any rent specials?
3936 Lisbon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3936 Lisbon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3936 Lisbon St. is pet friendly.
Does 3936 Lisbon St. offer parking?
Yes, 3936 Lisbon St. offers parking.
Does 3936 Lisbon St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3936 Lisbon St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3936 Lisbon St. have a pool?
Yes, 3936 Lisbon St. has a pool.
Does 3936 Lisbon St. have accessible units?
No, 3936 Lisbon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3936 Lisbon St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3936 Lisbon St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Topaz
1961 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80249
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University