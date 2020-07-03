All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 390 S Washington St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
390 S Washington St
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

390 S Washington St

390 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

390 South Washington Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

granite counters
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
390 S Washington St Available 02/01/20 Location! Location!! Location!!! All UTILITIES Included! Wash Park!!! - Stay nice and cozy this winter with your very own stone fireplace! This adorable bungalow comes with;
*all stainless steel kitchen appliances included
*updated granite counter tops
*open concept kitchen
*gorgeously updated bathroom
*3 bedrooms
*additional basement living area
* 1 car detached garage
*plenty of room to play in the fenced backyard

This is home is located in Wash Park there is tons of dining, entertainment, shopping and bike paths near by!
Current tenants willing to move out sooner if new tenant is needing earlier move-in date.

CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TOUR OF YOUR NEW HOME!

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 month lease
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3613540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 S Washington St have any available units?
390 S Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 S Washington St have?
Some of 390 S Washington St's amenities include granite counters, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 S Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
390 S Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 S Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 390 S Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 390 S Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 390 S Washington St offers parking.
Does 390 S Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 S Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 S Washington St have a pool?
No, 390 S Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 390 S Washington St have accessible units?
No, 390 S Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 390 S Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 S Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street
Denver, CO 80206
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl
Denver, CO 80211
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University