Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

3893 W 12th Ave

3893 West 12th Avenue · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3893 West 12th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3893 W 12th Ave · Avail. Jun 29

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
3893 W 12th Ave Available 06/29/20 Modern Townhome Just a few Steps from Lightrail! - Available for 1 or 2 year lease!

Property is Currently Occupied, Please Do Not Disturb.

Live in this amazing location in this amazing modern townhome!
This home is packed with features including: an open concept kitchen, stainless appliances, central air conditioning, a fireplace, and a 2 car garage.
Just steps away from the Perry Light Rail station for easy commute downtown.
Enjoy mountain views from the rooftop patio, or balcony patio.
Just a short distance to Sloan's Lake park. Tennyson St is a short drive or bike to enjoy restaurants or shopping. Newly developed Alamo Drafthouse just a few blocks away!
More area activities found at http://www.sloansdenver.com.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE4599407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3893 W 12th Ave have any available units?
3893 W 12th Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3893 W 12th Ave have?
Some of 3893 W 12th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3893 W 12th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3893 W 12th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3893 W 12th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3893 W 12th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3893 W 12th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3893 W 12th Ave does offer parking.
Does 3893 W 12th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3893 W 12th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3893 W 12th Ave have a pool?
No, 3893 W 12th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3893 W 12th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3893 W 12th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3893 W 12th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3893 W 12th Ave has units with dishwashers.
