Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

3893 W 12th Ave Available 06/29/20 Modern Townhome Just a few Steps from Lightrail! - Available for 1 or 2 year lease!



Property is Currently Occupied, Please Do Not Disturb.



Live in this amazing location in this amazing modern townhome!

This home is packed with features including: an open concept kitchen, stainless appliances, central air conditioning, a fireplace, and a 2 car garage.

Just steps away from the Perry Light Rail station for easy commute downtown.

Enjoy mountain views from the rooftop patio, or balcony patio.

Just a short distance to Sloan's Lake park. Tennyson St is a short drive or bike to enjoy restaurants or shopping. Newly developed Alamo Drafthouse just a few blocks away!

More area activities found at http://www.sloansdenver.com.



