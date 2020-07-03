All apartments in Denver
3856 Tejon St.

3856 Tejon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3856 Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5bbc85a090 ---- Check out this historic home in the heart of the Highlands/Sunnyside area just off Tejon and 38th. Tons of charm throughout and plenty of entertaining area in the large living room, dining room and fenced back yard/patio. Large 2 car garage and additional off street parking, nicely landscaped yard with great exterior appeal and a great covered front patio for watching your neighbors cruise by. 3 beds (all upstairs), 2 baths. Hardwood floors on the main floor. Large unfinished basement for storage which includes washer/dryer. No A/C but window units are allowed. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Great Location Large Patio Nicely Landscaped Oversized 2 Car Garage Tall Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3856 Tejon St. have any available units?
3856 Tejon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3856 Tejon St. have?
Some of 3856 Tejon St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3856 Tejon St. currently offering any rent specials?
3856 Tejon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3856 Tejon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3856 Tejon St. is pet friendly.
Does 3856 Tejon St. offer parking?
Yes, 3856 Tejon St. offers parking.
Does 3856 Tejon St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3856 Tejon St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3856 Tejon St. have a pool?
No, 3856 Tejon St. does not have a pool.
Does 3856 Tejon St. have accessible units?
No, 3856 Tejon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3856 Tejon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3856 Tejon St. does not have units with dishwashers.

