3856 Tejon St.

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5bbc85a090 ---- Check out this historic home in the heart of the Highlands/Sunnyside area just off Tejon and 38th. Tons of charm throughout and plenty of entertaining area in the large living room, dining room and fenced back yard/patio. Large 2 car garage and additional off street parking, nicely landscaped yard with great exterior appeal and a great covered front patio for watching your neighbors cruise by. 3 beds (all upstairs), 2 baths. Hardwood floors on the main floor. Large unfinished basement for storage which includes washer/dryer. No A/C but window units are allowed. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Great Location Large Patio Nicely Landscaped Oversized 2 Car Garage Tall Ceilings