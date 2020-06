Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Two story corner lot Home built in 2000 well maintained with upgrades. Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Features a Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, New windows through-out the home, Nice Appliances, new bathroom glass enclosures , 3 bedrooms plus a loft on second floor ,decorative ceilings with sleek style , open floor plan. Master bedroom with master bathroom. 2 car garage Central Air ,sprinkler system and more!