3826 Vrain Street #2

90 Walk Score! Blocks from 44th & Tennyson! - HIGHLIGHTS: Welcome to your new home! With a cozy cottage feel and amazing Berkeley location. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this cozy cottage with tons of original character.



AWESOME LOCATION: Absolutely the perfect location in Berkeley! Property is located just blocks from 44th and Tennyson with tons of restaurants and venues within walking distance. This is one of Denver's hottest neighborhoods. According to 9 News, "The Berkeley neighborhood is a charming and lively spot, close enough to downtown to be convenient but far enough away to feel like its own close-knit community." You'll love living steps from many of Denver's best restaurants and bars including: Atomic Cowboy, Allegro Coffee, Brazen, Block & Larder, El Chingon, Local 46, and many more. Easy access to both downtown Denver and I-70 for adventures in the mountains.



LAYOUT: This home 1 bedroom 1 bathroom offers a comfortable living space with well thought-out touches such as an open concept kitchen with a gas stove and a in unit washer/dryer. This home also features natural light through newer windows, all the kitchen necessities, and original hardwood floors.



NEARBY SCHOOLS: Bryant Webster K-8 School, North High School



NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs welcome. $250 refundable pet fee per pet and 25/mo pet rent. No more than 1 dog. Dog must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenants pay Xcel (gas/electric), trash, cable, internet phone. HOA takes care of water/sewer, lawn care and public space's snow removal. Lease 12+ month lease and end date from May to June preferred. We do not advertise on Facebook or Craiglist - Ads on these sites are scams.



No Cats Allowed



