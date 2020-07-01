All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:40 AM

3826 Vrain Street #2

3826 Vrain Street · No Longer Available
Location

3826 Vrain Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
90 Walk Score! Blocks from 44th & Tennyson! - HIGHLIGHTS: Welcome to your new home! With a cozy cottage feel and amazing Berkeley location. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this cozy cottage with tons of original character.

AWESOME LOCATION: Absolutely the perfect location in Berkeley! Property is located just blocks from 44th and Tennyson with tons of restaurants and venues within walking distance. This is one of Denver's hottest neighborhoods. According to 9 News, "The Berkeley neighborhood is a charming and lively spot, close enough to downtown to be convenient but far enough away to feel like its own close-knit community." You'll love living steps from many of Denver's best restaurants and bars including: Atomic Cowboy, Allegro Coffee, Brazen, Block & Larder, El Chingon, Local 46, and many more. Easy access to both downtown Denver and I-70 for adventures in the mountains.

LAYOUT: This home 1 bedroom 1 bathroom offers a comfortable living space with well thought-out touches such as an open concept kitchen with a gas stove and a in unit washer/dryer. This home also features natural light through newer windows, all the kitchen necessities, and original hardwood floors.

NEARBY SCHOOLS: Bryant Webster K-8 School, North High School

NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs welcome. $250 refundable pet fee per pet and 25/mo pet rent. No more than 1 dog. Dog must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenants pay Xcel (gas/electric), trash, cable, internet phone. HOA takes care of water/sewer, lawn care and public space's snow removal. Lease 12+ month lease and end date from May to June preferred. We do not advertise on Facebook or Craiglist - Ads on these sites are scams.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5619671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 Vrain Street #2 have any available units?
3826 Vrain Street #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3826 Vrain Street #2 have?
Some of 3826 Vrain Street #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3826 Vrain Street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3826 Vrain Street #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 Vrain Street #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3826 Vrain Street #2 is pet friendly.
Does 3826 Vrain Street #2 offer parking?
Yes, 3826 Vrain Street #2 offers parking.
Does 3826 Vrain Street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3826 Vrain Street #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 Vrain Street #2 have a pool?
No, 3826 Vrain Street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 3826 Vrain Street #2 have accessible units?
No, 3826 Vrain Street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 Vrain Street #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3826 Vrain Street #2 does not have units with dishwashers.

