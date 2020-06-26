All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:36 AM

3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211

3825 S Monaco Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

3825 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Desirable unit 3 Beds and 2 bath, Master Easily fit a king sized bed which also has a large walk in closet and private bath. Light and bright unit with lovely wood laminate flooring in the living room, dining room and kitchen. If you need some outdoor time, this wonderful unit has a private patio off of one of the bedrooms with space for your full sized grill, or, in the summer, enjoy the community pool complete with clubhouse. This complex has a central location that is hard to beat. Leave your cars in the assigned 2 parking spaces and walk to the light rail next door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211 have any available units?
3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211 have?
Some of 3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211 currently offering any rent specials?
3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211 is pet friendly.
Does 3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211 offer parking?
Yes, 3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211 offers parking.
Does 3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211 have a pool?
Yes, 3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211 has a pool.
Does 3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211 have accessible units?
No, 3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211 does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211 does not have units with dishwashers.

