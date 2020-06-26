3825 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 211

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

Desirable unit 3 Beds and 2 bath, Master Easily fit a king sized bed which also has a large walk in closet and private bath. Light and bright unit with lovely wood laminate flooring in the living room, dining room and kitchen. If you need some outdoor time, this wonderful unit has a private patio off of one of the bedrooms with space for your full sized grill, or, in the summer, enjoy the community pool complete with clubhouse. This complex has a central location that is hard to beat. Leave your cars in the assigned 2 parking spaces and walk to the light rail next door.