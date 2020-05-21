3801 West 5th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous large 2bd/1ba house with a total of 1,795 sq ft. This home features a huge den w/corner fireplace living room & dining room 2 bedrooms on main level, 1 bath, basement is enormous, finished & carpeted (three separate basement rooms: storage room, washer/dryer (included), large carpeted room with windows: oversized 2-car garage with 2 garage door openers and a built-in workbench with shelves - space for cars and tools, two-car driveway, 6-foot privacy fenced yard, yard sprinkler system. This amazing home also comes w/ 2-car garage, all on a nice corner lot.



This property has easy access to the high ways 6th Ave and I-25and it is only 2 miles from downtown Denver: West Denver, Barnum neighborhood as well, and only four blocks from the nearest bus stop, and close to the light rail.



UP TO 3 PETS ARE ALLOWED WITH OWNER APPROVAL AND NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE. 2 DOGS ALLOWED UP TO 70 ILBS.



Sorry, no utilities are included. Lawn care is tenant's responsibility.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #954821.



Real Property Management Colorado



303-873-RENT (7368)



www.303rent.com



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.