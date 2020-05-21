All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 25 2019 at 9:54 PM

3801 West 5th Avenue

3801 West 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3801 West 5th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Barnum

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous large 2bd/1ba house with a total of 1,795 sq ft. This home features a huge den w/corner fireplace living room & dining room 2 bedrooms on main level, 1 bath, basement is enormous, finished & carpeted (three separate basement rooms: storage room, washer/dryer (included), large carpeted room with windows: oversized 2-car garage with 2 garage door openers and a built-in workbench with shelves - space for cars and tools, two-car driveway, 6-foot privacy fenced yard, yard sprinkler system. This amazing home also comes w/ 2-car garage, all on a nice corner lot.

This property has easy access to the high ways 6th Ave and I-25and it is only 2 miles from downtown Denver: West Denver, Barnum neighborhood as well, and only four blocks from the nearest bus stop, and close to the light rail.

UP TO 3 PETS ARE ALLOWED WITH OWNER APPROVAL AND NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE. 2 DOGS ALLOWED UP TO 70 ILBS.

Sorry, no utilities are included. Lawn care is tenant's responsibility.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #954821.

Real Property Management Colorado

303-873-RENT (7368)

www.303rent.com

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 West 5th Avenue have any available units?
3801 West 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 West 5th Avenue have?
Some of 3801 West 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 West 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3801 West 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 West 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 West 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3801 West 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3801 West 5th Avenue offers parking.
Does 3801 West 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3801 West 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 West 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3801 West 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3801 West 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3801 West 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 West 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 West 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
