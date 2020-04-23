Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3740 E 1st Ave #C Available 09/05/19 - Heres your opportunity to rent in Cherry Creek!!! This immaculate two bedroom, two bathroom property has been beautifully updated and cared for. This home has an abundance of natural light and a spacious living area allowing ample room for entertaining. The charming kitchen features light cabinetry, balcony off the kitchen, and a gas range cooktop. The master bedroom is large with ample closet space and an attached full bath. This property is available to be fully furnished at an additional $100 per month There is also an attached 2 car garage that is accessed from downstairs. Great location just a few blocks from the Cherry Creek mall and walking distance to the world-class shopping and dining in Cherry Creek North. No dogs per HOA restrictions



(RLNE5116608)