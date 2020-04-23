All apartments in Denver
3740 E 1st Ave #C
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

3740 E 1st Ave #C

3740 East 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3740 East 1st Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3740 E 1st Ave #C Available 09/05/19 - Heres your opportunity to rent in Cherry Creek!!! This immaculate two bedroom, two bathroom property has been beautifully updated and cared for. This home has an abundance of natural light and a spacious living area allowing ample room for entertaining. The charming kitchen features light cabinetry, balcony off the kitchen, and a gas range cooktop. The master bedroom is large with ample closet space and an attached full bath. This property is available to be fully furnished at an additional $100 per month There is also an attached 2 car garage that is accessed from downstairs. Great location just a few blocks from the Cherry Creek mall and walking distance to the world-class shopping and dining in Cherry Creek North. No dogs per HOA restrictions

(RLNE5116608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 E 1st Ave #C have any available units?
3740 E 1st Ave #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 E 1st Ave #C have?
Some of 3740 E 1st Ave #C's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 E 1st Ave #C currently offering any rent specials?
3740 E 1st Ave #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 E 1st Ave #C pet-friendly?
No, 3740 E 1st Ave #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3740 E 1st Ave #C offer parking?
Yes, 3740 E 1st Ave #C offers parking.
Does 3740 E 1st Ave #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 E 1st Ave #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 E 1st Ave #C have a pool?
No, 3740 E 1st Ave #C does not have a pool.
Does 3740 E 1st Ave #C have accessible units?
No, 3740 E 1st Ave #C does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 E 1st Ave #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3740 E 1st Ave #C does not have units with dishwashers.
