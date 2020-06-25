3729 W. 14th Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great single-family Denver home located south of Sloans Lake and east of the Mile High Stadium and downtown Denver. On the corner of Newton St and 14th, this charming 3 bedroom home is bright, spacious, with a large front living room, lots of windows, huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, updated bathrooms and large bedrooms with an upstairs AND downstairs living area.



There is a front porch for relaxing in the summer,



No yard except front porch and grass area



Enjoy the convenience of this property's location and come make it yours today!!



Pets OK with refundable pet deposit per pet.

Asking $1995.00/month and $1000/deposit



For other questions please email us at assetleasingagent@gmail.com