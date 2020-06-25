All apartments in Denver
3729 W. 14th Ave.
3729 W. 14th Ave.

3729 West 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3729 West 14th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Great single-family Denver home located south of Sloans Lake and east of the Mile High Stadium and downtown Denver. On the corner of Newton St and 14th, this charming 3 bedroom home is bright, spacious, with a large front living room, lots of windows, huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, updated bathrooms and large bedrooms with an upstairs AND downstairs living area.

There is a front porch for relaxing in the summer,

No yard except front porch and grass area

Enjoy the convenience of this property's location and come make it yours today!!

Pets OK with refundable pet deposit per pet.
Asking $1995.00/month and $1000/deposit

For other questions please email us at assetleasingagent@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3729 W. 14th Ave. have any available units?
3729 W. 14th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3729 W. 14th Ave. have?
Some of 3729 W. 14th Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3729 W. 14th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3729 W. 14th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 W. 14th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3729 W. 14th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3729 W. 14th Ave. offer parking?
No, 3729 W. 14th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3729 W. 14th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3729 W. 14th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 W. 14th Ave. have a pool?
No, 3729 W. 14th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3729 W. 14th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3729 W. 14th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 W. 14th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3729 W. 14th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
