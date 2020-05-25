3727 E 27th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom home near City Park! - Available for 1 year or 2 year lease!

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house located just a block from of City Park. The City Park Golf Course, Museum of Nature and Science, and Denver Zoo are within walking distance. Less than 5 minutes to Colfax and just down the street from Colorado where you can find tons of great food options, brewery options, and coffee shops.

There's Central AC to keep you cool in the summer and a cozy wood fireplace for ambiance the cold winters. Hardwood floors throughout make for easy cleaning. It has travertine countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The finished basement has a wet bar - perfect for entertaining and convenience.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.



If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

