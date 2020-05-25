All apartments in Denver
3727 E 27th Ave

3727 East 27th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3727 East 27th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom home near City Park! - Available for 1 year or 2 year lease!
To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house located just a block from of City Park. The City Park Golf Course, Museum of Nature and Science, and Denver Zoo are within walking distance. Less than 5 minutes to Colfax and just down the street from Colorado where you can find tons of great food options, brewery options, and coffee shops.
There's Central AC to keep you cool in the summer and a cozy wood fireplace for ambiance the cold winters. Hardwood floors throughout make for easy cleaning. It has travertine countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The finished basement has a wet bar - perfect for entertaining and convenience.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4985042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3727 E 27th Ave have any available units?
3727 E 27th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3727 E 27th Ave have?
Some of 3727 E 27th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3727 E 27th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3727 E 27th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 E 27th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3727 E 27th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3727 E 27th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3727 E 27th Ave offers parking.
Does 3727 E 27th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3727 E 27th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 E 27th Ave have a pool?
No, 3727 E 27th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3727 E 27th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3727 E 27th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 E 27th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3727 E 27th Ave has units with dishwashers.
