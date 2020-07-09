Rent Calculator
Last updated November 27 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3720 West 49th Ave
3720 West 49th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3720 West 49th Avenue, Denver, CO 80221
Regis
Amenities
pet friendly
all utils included
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PETS WELCOME! ALL BILLS PAID BY LANDLORD. Month to month, fully furnished, nice private yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3720 West 49th Ave have any available units?
3720 West 49th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 3720 West 49th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3720 West 49th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 West 49th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3720 West 49th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3720 West 49th Ave offer parking?
No, 3720 West 49th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3720 West 49th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 West 49th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 West 49th Ave have a pool?
No, 3720 West 49th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3720 West 49th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3720 West 49th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 West 49th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 West 49th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3720 West 49th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3720 West 49th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
