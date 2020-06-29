3714 Jason St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly online portal

Convenient 3BD, 1.5BA Highlands Home with Fenced Backyard, Walk to Shopping, Dining, Parks and Recreation - Located in Denver's Highlands neighborhood, this single family home is just a short walk to numerous shops, restaurants and breweries. Complementing its fantastic location, the home features a spacious fenced in backyard and a front porch. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.



Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTI4YAo4sBU&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*2 pets are negotiable.

*There is a $50 monthly fee which includes water, sewer and trash.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



