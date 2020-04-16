Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great North City Park 3 Bed 3 bath Ranch Style Home - This amazing raised ranch style home has huge picture windows/family room on the main floor. https://realty360view.com/house/3700-e-30th-ave-denver-co-80205/

Two large bedrooms share 1 full bathroom, galley kitchen and dining room with French doors leading out to the flagstone patio. Great finished basement with 2 conforming bedrooms and egress windows. One large basement master bedroom with 3/4 bath and walk-in closet. A small bedroom/office in the basement has access to an additional 3/4 bath. The laundry and mechanical room are also located in the basement.

Large fenced in backyard, pets may be allowed with an additional deposit, please inquire

Two car detached garage and additional off street and driveway parking

Newer A/C & All kitchen appliances included

Great location to major highways, transportation, medical facilities, shopping and dining

1st month and security deposit to move in

Lawn maintenance NOT included

Application Fee $40 per lease signer

Please NO smokers of ANY kind

Tenant pays water/sewer/gas/electric and maintains the yard

Tenant must provide proof of renters insurance



(RLNE3855928)