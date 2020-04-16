All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3700 E 30th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3700 E 30th Ave
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:12 PM

3700 E 30th Ave

3700 East 30th Avenue · (720) 575-2723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3700 East 30th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3700 E 30th Ave · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great North City Park 3 Bed 3 bath Ranch Style Home - This amazing raised ranch style home has huge picture windows/family room on the main floor. https://realty360view.com/house/3700-e-30th-ave-denver-co-80205/
Two large bedrooms share 1 full bathroom, galley kitchen and dining room with French doors leading out to the flagstone patio. Great finished basement with 2 conforming bedrooms and egress windows. One large basement master bedroom with 3/4 bath and walk-in closet. A small bedroom/office in the basement has access to an additional 3/4 bath. The laundry and mechanical room are also located in the basement.
Large fenced in backyard, pets may be allowed with an additional deposit, please inquire
Two car detached garage and additional off street and driveway parking
Newer A/C & All kitchen appliances included
Great location to major highways, transportation, medical facilities, shopping and dining
1st month and security deposit to move in
Lawn maintenance NOT included
Application Fee $40 per lease signer
Please NO smokers of ANY kind
Tenant pays water/sewer/gas/electric and maintains the yard
Tenant must provide proof of renters insurance

(RLNE3855928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 E 30th Ave have any available units?
3700 E 30th Ave has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 E 30th Ave have?
Some of 3700 E 30th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 E 30th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3700 E 30th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 E 30th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 E 30th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3700 E 30th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3700 E 30th Ave does offer parking.
Does 3700 E 30th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 E 30th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 E 30th Ave have a pool?
No, 3700 E 30th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3700 E 30th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3700 E 30th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 E 30th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 E 30th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3700 E 30th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1000 Grant
1000 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity