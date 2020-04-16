Amenities
Great North City Park 3 Bed 3 bath Ranch Style Home - This amazing raised ranch style home has huge picture windows/family room on the main floor. https://realty360view.com/house/3700-e-30th-ave-denver-co-80205/
Two large bedrooms share 1 full bathroom, galley kitchen and dining room with French doors leading out to the flagstone patio. Great finished basement with 2 conforming bedrooms and egress windows. One large basement master bedroom with 3/4 bath and walk-in closet. A small bedroom/office in the basement has access to an additional 3/4 bath. The laundry and mechanical room are also located in the basement.
Large fenced in backyard, pets may be allowed with an additional deposit, please inquire
Two car detached garage and additional off street and driveway parking
Newer A/C & All kitchen appliances included
Great location to major highways, transportation, medical facilities, shopping and dining
1st month and security deposit to move in
Lawn maintenance NOT included
Application Fee $40 per lease signer
Please NO smokers of ANY kind
Tenant pays water/sewer/gas/electric and maintains the yard
Tenant must provide proof of renters insurance
(RLNE3855928)