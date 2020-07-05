370 S Bryant St

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very large half duplex with four bedrooms and two baths and two kitchens! Make this your home today! Vacant and ready for move-in! Property has been recently updated throughout with new flooring, paint, and blinds! This floorplan can work well for so many reasons. This is a must-see property on your search. Also included is fenced in yard. Schedule your viewing with Top Properties today!



All Pets Considered.

No more than three non-related adults to occupy the property.

$40/adult non-refundable application fee

One-time set-up and admin fee once lease is signed

Security Deposit and cleaning fees required upon signing, totaling 1-month's rent

Any questions contact us at https://www.tpdenver.com.