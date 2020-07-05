370 S Bryant St

Amenities
Very large half duplex with four bedrooms and two baths and two kitchens! Make this your home today! Vacant and ready for move-in! Property has been recently updated throughout with new flooring, paint, and blinds! This floorplan can work well for so many reasons. This is a must-see property on your search. Also included is fenced in yard. Schedule your viewing with Top Properties today!
All Pets Considered.
No more than three non-related adults to occupy the property.
$40/adult non-refundable application fee
One-time set-up and admin fee once lease is signed
Security Deposit and cleaning fees required upon signing, totaling 1-month's rent
Any questions contact us at https://www.tpdenver.com.