Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

370 S Bryant St

370 South Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Location

370 South Bryant Street, Denver, CO 80219
Athmar Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very large half duplex with four bedrooms and two baths and two kitchens! Make this your home today! Vacant and ready for move-in! Property has been recently updated throughout with new flooring, paint, and blinds! This floorplan can work well for so many reasons. This is a must-see property on your search. Also included is fenced in yard. Schedule your viewing with Top Properties today!

All Pets Considered.
No more than three non-related adults to occupy the property.
$40/adult non-refundable application fee
One-time set-up and admin fee once lease is signed
Security Deposit and cleaning fees required upon signing, totaling 1-month's rent
Any questions contact us at https://www.tpdenver.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 S Bryant St have any available units?
370 S Bryant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 370 S Bryant St have?
Some of 370 S Bryant St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 S Bryant St currently offering any rent specials?
370 S Bryant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 S Bryant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 370 S Bryant St is pet friendly.
Does 370 S Bryant St offer parking?
No, 370 S Bryant St does not offer parking.
Does 370 S Bryant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 S Bryant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 S Bryant St have a pool?
No, 370 S Bryant St does not have a pool.
Does 370 S Bryant St have accessible units?
No, 370 S Bryant St does not have accessible units.
Does 370 S Bryant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 S Bryant St has units with dishwashers.

