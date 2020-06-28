3692 North Monaco Parkway

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Beautiful, large 5-bedroom home in Northeast Park Hill neighborhood. Features tile and wood flooring throughout the house, fireplace w/ stone accents, granite countertops in kitchen, and large, open rooms for entertaining or extra room. Prime location super close to light rail station, quick ride to RiNo & Downtown Denver.
PROPERTY DETAILS: street parking, washer/dryer included
LEASE TERMS: 14, 24 or 36 month lease terms. Lease for $2290/mo with 14 month term, Security deposit: $2,290
Pet policy: Pets OK with $200 non-refundable deposit and $25 per-pet monthly rent with Landlord approval
Kitchen & basement video tour
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kFZfWLe1XH1qEv9v_uGPwCbJsIgrpsDT/view
Main floor video tour
https://drive.google.com/file/d/17zZ5EMyTgllQ1wq1bZi-fUj8-f2KsYzn/view
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3692-n-monaco-pkwy-denver-co-80207-usa/62df4faf-9c15-4ab1-9cea-2e8ca243b133
(RLNE5743564)