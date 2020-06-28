3692 North Monaco Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/01/20 Beautiful, large 5-bedroom home in Northeast Park Hill neighborhood. Features tile and wood flooring throughout the house, fireplace w/ stone accents, granite countertops in kitchen, and large, open rooms for entertaining or extra room. Prime location super close to light rail station, quick ride to RiNo & Downtown Denver.



PROPERTY DETAILS: street parking, washer/dryer included

LEASE TERMS: 14, 24 or 36 month lease terms. Lease for $2290/mo with 14 month term, Security deposit: $2,290

Pet policy: Pets OK with $200 non-refundable deposit and $25 per-pet monthly rent with Landlord approval



Kitchen & basement video tour

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kFZfWLe1XH1qEv9v_uGPwCbJsIgrpsDT/view



Main floor video tour

https://drive.google.com/file/d/17zZ5EMyTgllQ1wq1bZi-fUj8-f2KsYzn/view



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3692-n-monaco-pkwy-denver-co-80207-usa/62df4faf-9c15-4ab1-9cea-2e8ca243b133



(RLNE5743564)