Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

3692 North Monaco Parkway

3692 Monaco Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3692 Monaco Parkway, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/20 Beautiful, large 5-bedroom home in Northeast Park Hill neighborhood. Features tile and wood flooring throughout the house, fireplace w/ stone accents, granite countertops in kitchen, and large, open rooms for entertaining or extra room. Prime location super close to light rail station, quick ride to RiNo & Downtown Denver.

PROPERTY DETAILS: street parking, washer/dryer included
LEASE TERMS: 14, 24 or 36 month lease terms. Lease for $2290/mo with 14 month term, Security deposit: $2,290
Pet policy: Pets OK with $200 non-refundable deposit and $25 per-pet monthly rent with Landlord approval

Kitchen & basement video tour
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kFZfWLe1XH1qEv9v_uGPwCbJsIgrpsDT/view

Main floor video tour
https://drive.google.com/file/d/17zZ5EMyTgllQ1wq1bZi-fUj8-f2KsYzn/view

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3692-n-monaco-pkwy-denver-co-80207-usa/62df4faf-9c15-4ab1-9cea-2e8ca243b133

(RLNE5743564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3692 North Monaco Parkway have any available units?
3692 North Monaco Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3692 North Monaco Parkway have?
Some of 3692 North Monaco Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3692 North Monaco Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3692 North Monaco Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3692 North Monaco Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3692 North Monaco Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 3692 North Monaco Parkway offer parking?
No, 3692 North Monaco Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 3692 North Monaco Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3692 North Monaco Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3692 North Monaco Parkway have a pool?
No, 3692 North Monaco Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3692 North Monaco Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3692 North Monaco Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3692 North Monaco Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3692 North Monaco Parkway has units with dishwashers.

