3690 North Monaco Parkway

Available 05/24/20 Sick of paying downtown rent but still want a reasonable commute (10 min) with a yard for you and your pet and pay much less? This North Park Hill place is perfect... This is a large newly remodeled mid century tri-plex unit with nice accents throughout. Enjoy this great location with many amenities in walking distance: MLK Rec Center (2 blocks away: gym, pool, tennis courts, play grounds, running trails,ball fields) Northfield Outdoor Mall/Theater, Stapleton Shopping, Farmers Market and outdoor summer concerts...



2 beds, 2 bath, 2 living rooms on 2 floors. $1,750/mo, $1,750 sec dep, 1250 sqft unit apart of a triplex.



* Plenty of natural light and very bright and charming throughout

*Remodeled: lighting, paint, kitchen, cabinets, flooring, bathroom fixtures, etc...

*Nice touches to make comfortable accommodations: dimmer switches, stair night lights, ceiling fans, cost efficient appliances, Dishwasher, frig, microwave above stove, etc...

* Walk in closet and built in dresser/vanity

* All appliances are included

* Pet friendly

* Side garden facing south sun

* Quiet neighborhood

* Lawn/landscape maintenance included

* Perfect for roommates who like their own space

*Private fence with large front yard



* 2 blocks to Park and Recreational Center, MLK Park, 21 Station Brewery, Stapleton Shopping, dining, outdoors concerts, farmers market and the new Stanley Marketplace. King Soopers, Sam's Club, Starbucks, etc...all within blocks. Close to Northfield shopping, Bass Pro Shop, Movie theaters etc...



*Great location for access to highways, mass transit, entertainment...

* 1 mile from Central Park light rail station (Union Station to Denver International Airport line)

*10 min drive to downtown, RiNo

* Easy access to I70

* Ample street parking

*12, 24 or 36 month lease options

No Section 8



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3690-n-monaco-pkwy-denver-co-80207-usa/fd82fd0b-eaeb-43f0-a0ea-544e8fe6dd5b



