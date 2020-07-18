3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM CONDO IN BEAR VALLEY $1150/mo. - Property Id: 125929
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM SW DENVER at 3663 S Sheridan Blvd, Denver
This unfurnished 600 square foot condo rental is on a large verdant campus in SW Denver. The campus has 22 two story brick buildings, with 16 units and 5 three story with 24 units each. We have a clubhouse, two new half basketball courts(under construction), and a splash pad (under construction) for children It has near new kitchen stainless steel appliances, is on the ground floor of a two story smoke free building. It has a living/dinning area--open floor plan, small foyer/entry, walk-In closet/utility room, a larger living area windows, new window covering, air conditioning & ceiling fan. New carpeting in bedroom and laminate floors in living area is being installed. The unit will be deep cleaned before move-in. It is wired for internet/cable, counter tops are tiled granite. Our community has a large diverse, population --young and old, all races with very helpful and friendly people.
