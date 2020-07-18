All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7

3663 South Sheridan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3663 South Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO 80235
Fort Logan

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
internet access
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM CONDO IN BEAR VALLEY $1150/mo. - Property Id: 125929

BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM SW DENVER at 3663 S Sheridan Blvd, Denver
This unfurnished 600 square foot condo rental is on a large verdant campus in SW Denver. The campus has 22 two story brick buildings, with 16 units and 5 three story with 24 units each. We have a clubhouse, two new half basketball courts(under construction), and a splash pad (under construction) for children It has near new kitchen stainless steel appliances, is on the ground floor of a two story smoke free building. It has a living/dinning area--open floor plan, small foyer/entry, walk-In closet/utility room, a larger living area windows, new window covering, air conditioning & ceiling fan. New carpeting in bedroom and laminate floors in living area is being installed. The unit will be deep cleaned before move-in. It is wired for internet/cable, counter tops are tiled granite. Our community has a large diverse, population --young and old, all races with very helpful and friendly people.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125929
Property Id 125929

(RLNE5861016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7 have any available units?
3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7 have?
Some of 3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7 is pet friendly.
Does 3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7 offer parking?
No, 3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7 does not offer parking.
Does 3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7 have a pool?
No, 3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7 have accessible units?
No, 3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7 has units with dishwashers.
