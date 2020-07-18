3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse internet access

BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM CONDO IN BEAR VALLEY $1150/mo. - Property Id: 125929



BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM SW DENVER at 3663 S Sheridan Blvd, Denver

This unfurnished 600 square foot condo rental is on a large verdant campus in SW Denver. The campus has 22 two story brick buildings, with 16 units and 5 three story with 24 units each. We have a clubhouse, two new half basketball courts(under construction), and a splash pad (under construction) for children It has near new kitchen stainless steel appliances, is on the ground floor of a two story smoke free building. It has a living/dinning area--open floor plan, small foyer/entry, walk-In closet/utility room, a larger living area windows, new window covering, air conditioning & ceiling fan. New carpeting in bedroom and laminate floors in living area is being installed. The unit will be deep cleaned before move-in. It is wired for internet/cable, counter tops are tiled granite. Our community has a large diverse, population --young and old, all races with very helpful and friendly people.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125929

Property Id 125929



(RLNE5861016)