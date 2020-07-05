3659 W Union Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub online portal pet friendly

Charming 2BD, 1.5 BA Townhouse with Off-Street Parking and Private Outdoor Space - Amazing opportunity to live in one of Denver's most up and coming neighborhoods. Featuring a fantastic open layout of the main floor, with an updated kitchen, patio area, wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. The top floor includes large bedrooms, with a full size bathroom for both bedrooms. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee covering water, sewer and trash

*Pets Negotiable.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Administration Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, Nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5245165)