All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3659 W Union Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3659 W Union Ave
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

3659 W Union Ave

3659 West Union Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3659 West Union Avenue, Denver, CO 80236
Fort Logan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
online portal
pet friendly
Charming 2BD, 1.5 BA Townhouse with Off-Street Parking and Private Outdoor Space - Amazing opportunity to live in one of Denver's most up and coming neighborhoods. Featuring a fantastic open layout of the main floor, with an updated kitchen, patio area, wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. The top floor includes large bedrooms, with a full size bathroom for both bedrooms. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee covering water, sewer and trash
*Pets Negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Administration Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, Nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5245165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3659 W Union Ave have any available units?
3659 W Union Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3659 W Union Ave have?
Some of 3659 W Union Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3659 W Union Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3659 W Union Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3659 W Union Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3659 W Union Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3659 W Union Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3659 W Union Ave offers parking.
Does 3659 W Union Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3659 W Union Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3659 W Union Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3659 W Union Ave has a pool.
Does 3659 W Union Ave have accessible units?
No, 3659 W Union Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3659 W Union Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3659 W Union Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street
Denver, CO 80203
1284 Downing
1284 Downing St
Denver, CO 80218
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University